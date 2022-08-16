To Jack Riesselman’s wife Patricia, her husband never really retired.
On paper, Riesselman, 77, retired from a lengthy stint as a plant pathologist some 15 years ago, but he’s kept busy teaching at Montana State University and the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and hosting the popular PBS series Montana Ag Live.
Riesselman, the host and executive producer of Montana Ag Live, started the show in 1994 and continues to keep it relevant to viewers for the 28 years it’s been on the air.
The show is built around audience members calling in questions about agriculture and gardening. The questions are answered by a panel, which consists of Riesselman and other agriculture experts, often from MSU and extension. While the panel is made up of a core rotating group of roughly eight people, each episode also features a guest related to the theme of the episode.
It’s not always easy to think of a new and interesting topic to anchor each show around. “It does take some homework,” Riesselman said.
The show is filmed live in a PBS studio in the MSU Visual Communications building, where they put out episodes in the fall and spring. A handful of MSU students work on the production crew.
This spring, Montana Ag Live aired 14 episodes centered around the theme “women in agriculture.” The fall season’s theme is sustainability, and the first episode will air Sept. 18 at 6 p.m.
Riesselman said the show has changed a bit over the years. A big change he sees is the type of questions posed to the panel — in the past several years, there have been more questions about climate change and social issues as they relate to agriculture.
Callers can phone into the show during filming to ask their questions, which are screened by phone operators and then passed along to Riesselman’s laptop.
The questions cover a wide range of topics, such as how to over-winter crops, when to apply fertilizers and herbicides to a home garden, and which mushrooms to pick in the woods.
On average the show fields between 40 and 60 calls per episode.
Sometimes there are outliers. For an episode that featured former chief water judge Bruce Loble, over 100 people called in with questions, Riesselman said.
Riesselman picked the upcoming theme of sustainability in the hopes of exploring ways sustainable management can leave farms and ranches in better condition for future generations.
Riesselman said he thinks the show has seen continued success because he and the panelists don’t take themselves too seriously.
For their Halloween episode last year, the panelists all dressed up as a different type of weed and wore their costumes throughout filming.
Riesselman also remembered Judge Loble wearing a tie to film an episode, which another panelist promptly cut off with scissors because it was too formal.
The next time Loble was on the show — no tie in sight — all the other panelists put on clip-on ties right before the camera turned on.
“Above all else, we have fun, and it shows,” Riesselman said.
Riesselman also tries to make the show a “give and take” with the audience. He sometimes reads viewer comments in addition to questions to make the show more interactive. The questions he picks are chosen based on if they will appeal to a majority of the audience.
Topics that are often audience favorites are bees and pollinators, wild mushroom gathering, and weed control, he said.
“The program is a combination of education and entertainment,” Riesselman said.
Paul Heitt-Rennie, director of content for Montana PBS, manages the production for Montana Ag Live. He said the show is one of the most popular local programs. The viewership is “pretty good for public television,” he said, and it’s only increased over the years.
“The show is a valuable service to the citizens,” Heitt-Rennie said.
On top of seeing viewership numbers, he’s received calls, emails and letters from people who are fans of the show. Not every viewer has ties to agriculture either, Heitt-Rennie said — they watch it because the information is interesting and they can always learn something new.
Montana Ag Live is the brainchild of Riesselman, but he wasn’t always interested in agriculture. In fact, when his family got a farm near his hometown of Byron, Nebraska, when he was a junior in high school, he hated it.
“I couldn’t stand it,” Riesselman said of his early years on the farm, describing how he would get horribly bored driving a tractor up and down crop rows.
Riesselman studied biological sciences at Colorado State University. It wasn’t until Riesselman ended up back in Nebraska, working as a soil science tech for the University of Nebraska, that his interest in agriculture developed.
“I was fascinated by herbicide responses — which plants died or survived when you sprayed them and why,” Riesselman said. He also was captivated by how fungi affects plants.
Riesselman ended up staying at the university to get a Ph.D. in plant pathology, where he also worked in the pest diagnostic lab as an extension technician.
During Riesselman’s Ph.D. program, his boss participated in a program called Backyard Farmer. That show had a set up of panelists answering questions called in by audience members, but it was always done by the same people and there were no guest panelists featured for different topics.
Riesselman said one day, when he was questioning his boss about the structure of the show, his boss told him, “If you think you’re so smart, then why don’t you sit on the panel?”
Riesselman did just that. He was a panelist on Backyard Farmer from 1974 to 1979 as he completed his program.
After graduate school, Riesselman moved to Bozeman to work as a plant pathologist for MSU extension. At the same time, he was cooking up an idea for his own agriculture show — one that would soon become Montana Ag Live.
In May 1994, the pilot aired after Riesselman secured funding through the U.S. West Corporation. At first, the late Hayden Ferguson hosted the show. Riesselman coordinated guest speakers, sat on the panel and occasionally hosted. He began hosting the show full-time about 15 years ago.
It’s a well-received program, Riesselman said, noting he’s received countless letters in the mail from fans of Montana Ag Live. Once he even got stopped for his autograph in Portland, Maine.
Even after 15 years of hosting the show, Riesselman isn’t quite ready to pass the baton.
“I’m not going to give it up right now, but it’s a popular enough program that we will find a new host down the line,” Riesselmen said. “I don’t know who that’s going to be yet. … I’m always considering who might do it.”
