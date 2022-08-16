Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

To Jack Riesselman’s wife Patricia, her husband never really retired.

On paper, Riesselman, 77, retired from a lengthy stint as a plant pathologist some 15 years ago, but he’s kept busy teaching at Montana State University and the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and hosting the popular PBS series Montana Ag Live.

Riesselman, the host and executive producer of Montana Ag Live, started the show in 1994 and continues to keep it relevant to viewers for the 28 years it’s been on the air.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks can be reached at 406-582-2651 or at ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.