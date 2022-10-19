Nina Zidack, director of the Seed Potato Certification Program at Montana State University, takes notes as a dog sniffs potato samples for potato virus Y (PVY) at a potato farm in Amsterdam on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
AMSTERDAM — It’s a crisp Montana morning in October, at the tail end of potato harvest. Inside a farm storage shed sit two lines of potatoes in mesh sacks, ready for sniffing. The bags look identical to the human eye. But to a dog’s sensitive nose, it’s a different story.
Zora, a black lab rescued from a shelter in Washington, walks next to the potatoes, pressing her nose to every bag. She doesn’t linger at each sample for long, until she takes a long sniff at one bag and stops. Her owner points to the next bag, signaling her to keep going. But Zora holds still, and after a few seconds, she’s rewarded with the sound of a clicker and a toss of her favorite ball. Zora had detected Potato Virus Y (PVY) in the bag.
Zora is sniffing these sample bags for the virus, which is the main disease of concern for Montana potato growers. Her efforts are part of a new project at Montana State University researching if dogs can be as or more effective than current methods for identifying disease in crops.
If effective, using dogs to slow disease could save Montana farmers thousands.
MSU won a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant this summer to fund the project for two years.
The research will see how Zora’s nose stacks up against the DNA testing and visual inspections MSU has historically used to detect disease, according to Nina Zidack, director of the Seed Potato Certification Program.
The grant is helping pay for Zora’s handler, a private contractor named Andrea Parish who travels the country with her five dogs trained to sniff out disease in crops.
“Dog noses can sniff out COVID and find bombs,” said Parish, who runs the company Nose Knows Scouting. “So of course we can also train them to detect PVY and bacterial ring rot.”
According to Parish, dogs can detect PVY in potatoes several weeks before humans can visually see it. If MSU can prove that, dogs could help farmers pull disease-afflicted plants before they infect the rest of the crop.
Zora could also help farmers save on shipping costs.
After harvest, MSU researchers plant the potato samples in Hawaii over winter so they can visually identify the PVY-positive plants and their symptoms. Shipping all the potato samples to Hawaii costs farmers a lot of money and takes up the area’s valuable farmland. But researchers hope if they can prove Zora’s accuracy, they can phase out shipping the samples she indicates are disease-free.
This year, 40 samples sniffed by Zora will go to Hawaii, and another 40 will go to an MSU lab for DNA testing. The research will compare Zora’s results to the other methods and see how accurate she is.
This week marked the beginning trials of the two-year grant.
On Wednesday morning, MSU researchers and over 20 potato growers gathered at the farm in Amsterdam to watch Zora sniff over 8,000 potatoes for disease.
Forty sample bags, each containing 200 potatoes, are arranged in two lines in the storage shed. Zora will do three separate sniff-trials of the potatoes, with the bags rearranged each time.
In each trial, Zora sniffs the bags one time unleashed and another time while leashed, then bags are flipped over, and she does leashed and unleashed runs again. In total, Zora will end up sniffing each of the 40 bags 12 times.
When Zora identifies a bag as PVY-positive, Parish calls out the bag’s number to Zidack, who is feverishly taking notes on a clipboard.
Zidack records the positive bags each trial, keeping track of the ones Zora stops at multiple times throughout the trials. The researchers don’t know for sure yet which bags are positive, but they predict they’re the ones Zora keeps returning to.
“The dog is very, very consistent. If she hits on a bag, she will most likely hit that bag multiple times,” Zidack said.
Parish said a dogs’ sense of smell is the fastest, most accurate technology for the lowest cost. For every scent receptor a human has, a dog has about 50.
“Many countries including the U.S. have tried to replace their military bomb dogs (with other technology), but they always come back to using dog noses,” Parish said.
For the grant’s second year, Parish will bring her dogs into Montana potato fields for more trial runs over the summer. The potato program will plant a section of the Hort Farm with known PVY positives and negatives in order to test dog accuracy in the field, said Alice Pilgeram, a researcher at MSU who was helping Zora on Wednesday.
For Martin Kimm, who grows seed potatoes on a 440 acre lot in Manhattan, the dog research could mean reduced disease rates and shipping costs for his farm.
“Every year there is a concern for disease,” Kimm said. “We have PVY pretty under control, but not 100%. If we didn’t stay on top of monitoring for disease – things would get out of control pretty quick.”
