AMSTERDAM — It’s a crisp Montana morning in October, at the tail end of potato harvest. Inside a farm storage shed sit two lines of potatoes in mesh sacks, ready for sniffing. The bags look identical to the human eye. But to a dog’s sensitive nose, it’s a different story.

Zora, a black lab rescued from a shelter in Washington, walks next to the potatoes, pressing her nose to every bag. She doesn’t linger at each sample for long, until she takes a long sniff at one bag and stops. Her owner points to the next bag, signaling her to keep going. But Zora holds still, and after a few seconds, she’s rewarded with the sound of a clicker and a toss of her favorite ball. Zora had detected Potato Virus Y (PVY) in the bag.

Zora is sniffing these sample bags for the virus, which is the main disease of concern for Montana potato growers. Her efforts are part of a new project at Montana State University researching if dogs can be as or more effective than current methods for identifying disease in crops.

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

