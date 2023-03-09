Water levels
The surface of the Gallatin River moves over river rocks on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Montana water groups are watching a trio of bills that are steadily progressing through the Legislature, saying the policies would incentivize sprawling development and worsen the state’s already-degraded water quality.

The bills, which cleared their respective houses before last week’s transmittal deadline, would exempt smaller subdivisions from environmental analyses and permits that are in place to guard against water pollution.

Proponents for the exemptions argued they will speed up development needed to combat the affordable housing crisis and help the Montana Department of Environmental Quality use their resources most efficiently.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

