Montana water groups are watching a trio of bills that are steadily progressing through the Legislature, saying the policies would incentivize sprawling development and worsen the state’s already-degraded water quality.
The bills, which cleared their respective houses before last week’s transmittal deadline, would exempt smaller subdivisions from environmental analyses and permits that are in place to guard against water pollution.
Proponents for the exemptions argued they will speed up development needed to combat the affordable housing crisis and help the Montana Department of Environmental Quality use their resources most efficiently.
But opponents repeatedly pointed to the degraded quality of Montana waterways and said the bills would encourage thoughtless sprawl over dense development in urban centers.
“These bills are creating and widening loopholes that allow new development to evade science-based decision making,” said Guy Alsentzer, executive director of Upper Missouri Waterkeeper. “It’s counterintuitive, it lacks common sense, and it’s going to end in disaster.”
Senate Bill 240, sponsored by Jason Small, R-Busby, would exempt the DEQ from having to review any subdivision with 14 or fewer lots that stands at least 2 miles away from state-defined “high quality waters.”
The bill, which passed out of the Senate on Feb. 23, clarifies that developers could not put exempt subdivisions next to each other to get out of environmental analyses for bigger build outs.
Chris Dorrington, director of Montana DEQ, said in supporting testimony that the exemption applies to projects without significant environmental impacts and the agency could better use their resources elsewhere.
But opponents like the Montana Environmental Information Center were suspicious of taking away environmental analysis requirements, saying the process allows for a case-by-case assessment of proposals and their cumulative impacts.
That’s the same logic the DEQ used to oppose Senate Bill 285, sponsored by Carl Glimm, R-Kila, which would exempt certain subdivisions from sewage pollution control review and permitting.
The bill exempts stormwater and sewage facilities already reviewed by DEQ from a secondary review, and also shortens the required distance between sewage facilities and a surface water source from half a mile to 500 feet. It passed the Senate on Feb. 24.
The legislation addresses concerns like timely delays and environmental review costs for developers, Glimm said on the Senate floor. It will help developers meet their timelines better and save money, which makes housing cheaper for Montanans, he said.
But DEQ opposed the bill because of the decrease to 500 feet. The policy would incentivize building septic systems near surface water and cause degradations, Lindsey Krywaruchka, water quality administrator for DEQ, said in testimony.
The third bill, House Bill 435, would allow developers to build exempt wells for a subdivision before constructing houses — potentially expanding the number of wells exempt from water rights permitting and regulation in Montana.
The bill, sponsored by John Fitzpatrick, R-Anaconda, passed the House on Feb. 27.
Environmental groups have framed the water bills as ignoring the science of cumulative impacts.
An individual project can, by itself, be insignificant, Alsentzer said, but when you add up hundreds, or even thousands, of small projects together, that’s when impacts start to occur.
Easing restrictions for small subdivisions also emphasizes the wrong kind of development, Alsentzer said. It will do little to relieve the housing crisis that’s centered around urban areas, he argued.
“It’s a very specious argument that simply allowing sprawl development anywhere somebody has land will relieve affordable housing. I don’t think that’s true,” Alsentzer said.
“Affordable housing shouldn’t be a zero sum game for protecting our rivers and our water supplies.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.