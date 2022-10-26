Tucked away in an industrial corner of Belgrade sits the processing facility of Montana Gluten Free, a burgeoning naked oat brand with a lofty goal: to make gluten-free products that taste good.
Employees move between the facility’s several buildings, each containing a key step in the production process. In one building sits a compact grain analyzer for testing the company’s oats.
Alice Pilgeram, a research agronomist at Montana State University, scoops a sample of oats into the machine. In just a few moments, the machine displays the protein content of the oats — a whopping 19%. It can also test each sample for trace amounts of gluten.
Since its conception in the early 2000s, Montana Gluten Free has become a success story — the result of years of collaboration between farmers and researchers at MSU. The collaboration created a new product for a developing market, adding value to Montana oat crops and generating more money for farmers.
Now, the company is working with MSU to increase the protein content of their oats, which could open up additional markets for their products.
Montana Gluten Free had ties to MSU from the very beginning.
In 2004, a group of curious farmers and researchers formed a cooperative to test new MSU crops and technology in the field.
MSU provided the co-op research space to experiment with crops like camelina, timtana, and oats.
The oats in particular caught the eye of a few farmers — Gary Iverson, Bruce Wright, and Dean Miller — and a plant scientist at MSU named David Sands, who were all co-op members.
Back then, oats were an under-developed crop in Montana lacking in nutritional research, Iverson said. Gluten-free oats didn’t exist yet either — food scientists thought oats would be contaminated by grain crops growing close by. But the group figured if they could grow gluten-free oats, there would be a market for them.
“The goal was to create value-added agriculture that would get money to farmers,” Iverson said.
So the four men decided to hedge their bets on oats.
The following year, Iverson planted an oat crop at his family farm in Sunburst, away from fields that had grown wheat in the last four years. After harvest, Iverson processed some of the first-ever gluten-free oatmeal in his grain elevator. He slowly convinced other farmers, along with MSU, to plant his oat seeds.
“MSU started us,” Iverson said. “We were generated by ideas from (the university).”
In 2009, Iverson, Wright and Miller opened Montana Gluten Free. Every year the company expanded, growing oats on more acres and ramping up production. They’ve had up to 30 individual producers growing oats for the processing facility in Belgrade.
To Wright, the company fills a hole in the niche market for gluten-free naked oats at a time when demand for local, healthy food is soaring.
“It’s the satisfaction of growing food and providing this product,” Wright said. “It’s so satisfying to provide for a family with dietary needs — to see people with celiac being able to enjoy bread again.”
The company, which grows about half its acres organic and half conventional, has expanded alongside organic production in the state. From 2012 to 2017, revenue from organic product sales jumped by nearly 33% in Montana, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.
“There’s a growing organic movement and a growing consumer awareness movement,” Iverson said. “Consumers are becoming more health conscious… they want to know what’s in their food.”
In 2023, the business expects to grow over 10,000 acres for the some 6 million pounds of oats they use in production each year. The brand supplies gluten-free oat flour and oatmeal to bakeries and bigger processors. They also have an online store for their products.
Sands and the farmers started with three oat varieties, and experimented with thousands of lines to breed the best oat crop for Montana.
They were looking for gluten-free, hulless varieties that could withstand drought and frost, were easy to harvest, and contained high amounts of protein.
Through breeding, Montana Gluten Free increased the protein content of their oats from 15% to an average of 20%. Comparatively, Quaker oat products hover around 12% protein content.
Ongoing breeding research aims to increase the protein content even further.
An average of 23% protein content would open up new markets for their products, like protein bars and shakes, said Pilgeram, an MSU researcher who helps with the business.
“We already have crazy high protein,” Pilgeram said. “Now we want obscene amounts of protein.”
The research also aims to find varieties that grow well in Montana and are easy to harvest.
In 2016, Bay State Milling, a national processor based in Boston, partnered with Montana Gluten Free. The milling company became a big customer and provided funding to MSU for oat varieties research.
Kevin McPhee, a professor of plant genetics and breeding at MSU, has been assisting with the oats breeding program since Sands retired.
McPhee has overseen field trials at the MSU Post Farm to plant over 100 oat lines and identify the highest-performing ones for breeding.
The team has just started cross breeding the best oat lines. The ultimate goal is to identify a new disease-resistant variety with higher yield and protein content and an earlier flowering date, McPhee said.
McPhee said the university’s development of oat lines has played a significant role in the business model of Montana Gluten Free — something which Sands sees as a responsibility of a land grant school.
“A (land grant) university shouldn’t be happy unless they get some of their stuff out to the fork,” Sands said. “You don’t raise red flags — you keep an industry going. That’s what you’re supposed to do.”
