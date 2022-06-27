Calliope Flowers, a women-owned flower farm in Bozeman, opened a bouquet sale Monday evening to raise money in support of local abortion access.
Donations will go to the Susan Wicklund Fund, a Montana-based group that helps decrease the financial barriers to abortion for those seeking care.
The farm posted the for-sale bouquets on their website at 5:30 p.m. Monday evening. They will sell 50 bouquets for $50 each, and donate half the profits — enough to raise $1,250 for the abortion fund if they sell out.
Buyers can pick up their bouquets at the farm Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. If flowers don’t sell out after Monday evening — check the Calliope Flowers website for availability — people can go purchase them in person on Tuesday.
The bouquets will include bundles of lupine and ranunculus, among some of the other 60-plus flower types grown on the farm.
For Alexis Bressler, co-owner of Calliope Flowers, motherhood is something that should always be a choice.
“If I didn’t have the choice to remain child-free up until this point of my life, this business wouldn’t exist,” Bressler said. This year marks the farm’s fourth season on the property.
Bressler gave birth to her baby three months ago. This week is her first time being back on the farm full-time.
Bressler said she is lucky to have a lot of help with raising her child. She can’t imagine how difficult it would be to have children without any outside resources and support. Being a mother has given her perspective on just how hard it is to raise a baby.
After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last Friday, Bressler has been feeling helpless. This fundraiser is a small way people can help and take action, she said.
Bressler co-owns Calliope Flowers with her colleague Lauren Lenz.
Lenz says the flash sale is a way they can use their platform as a local business to raise awareness about an issue they both care about.
It’s not only abortion access the women have fundraised for — last Monday, they held another flash sale to raise money for the Southwest Montana Flood Relief fund, in a joint effort with the Greater Gallatin United Way and Park County Community Foundation.
The farm donated about $875 to the flood relief fund from those sales, Lenz said.
Calliope Flowers farms about 1.5 acres off Stucky Road, and is women-owned and operated. They have eight part-time employees and a black lab named Nero. Their business model is a mix of CSA subscriptions, grocery store accounts, weddings, and a U-Pick flower program they hope to open mid-July.
Bressler said she’s grateful the farm is at a place where they can do these kinds of flash sales while still covering their base costs. While they are now established enough to give back to their community with donations, in their first year of production they may not have been able to afford it, she said.
The farm has gotten a handful of messages from people saying they would no longer support the business because of their political views, but for the most part, the response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive.
“The market for flowers is so good right now that we’ll still have enough customers even if we lose some,” Bressler said.
Bozeman is progressive enough that “even if we lose one we’ll probably gain five,” Lenz said.
Lenz sees these fundraisers as a motivating way to both get people to purchase flowers and contribute to an important cause.
The farm did similar sales in 2020 to raise money for the Black Lives Matter movement.
They are hoping to do at least one more flash sale this summer, Bressler said. They are looking to donate to Forward Montana, a voting advocacy group, or an organization that supports BIPOC.