Cows, Hay
Buy Now

A cow looks up from grazing in a field off Bozeman Trail Road on Oct. 24.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Montana’s livestock loss and predatory control programs have been renewed for another six years, after Gov. Greg Gianforte signed into law a bill that extends their sunset dates.

House Bill 59, sponsored by Rep. Ross Fitzgerald, R-Power, at the request of the Department of Livestock, became law earlier this month after easing through the legislature with support from both agriculture and environmental groups.

The bill authorizes the state’s Livestock Loss Board and Department of Livestock to continue using state appropriated money for predator control. According to the fiscal note, because the money has already been appropriated, the bill will have no impact on Montana’s general fund.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.