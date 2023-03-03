Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Genuine Ice Cream’s storefront is returning to Bozeman this spring, and they’re planning to expand with a big grant from the Montana Department of Agriculture.

In February, the ice cream business won $41,500 through the state’s Growth Through Agriculture grant program. The money will go to the new, bigger manufacturing facility the store is building in Four Corners.

The business has been focused on growing its wholesale operations ever since its Main Street storefront closed in December, said Elile Southworth, owner of Genuine Ice Cream.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.