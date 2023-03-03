Ellie Southworth, owner of Genuine Ice Cream, stands in front of the freezer in the company's future production space in Four Corners on Friday, March 3, 2023. Genuine received a grant from the Montana Department of Agriculture to help complete their new facility.
The future production space for Genuine Ice Cream occupies a unit of a commercial complex in Four Corners on Friday, March 3, 2023. Genuine received a grant from the Montana Department of Agriculture to help complete their new facility.
Genuine Ice Cream’s storefront is returning to Bozeman this spring, and they’re planning to expand with a big grant from the Montana Department of Agriculture.
In February, the ice cream business won $41,500 through the state’s Growth Through Agriculture grant program. The money will go to the new, bigger manufacturing facility the store is building in Four Corners.
Their main customers now are local restaurants and independent grocers like the Co-Op and Town and Country.
The storefront closed when an out-of-state developer bought the property, and Southworth has spent the last few months finding a new location for the shop.
More details will be announced soon, but the store has finalized a new spot in midtown Bozeman that they’re hoping to open before May, Southworth said.
Alongside re-opening the retail shop, Southworth said the goal is to distribute Genuine Ice Cream throughout Montana — and eventually, across state lines.
The bigger processing facility is key to helping expand that reach. A larger space where all the equipment is under the same roof will help make production more efficient, Southworth said. They’ve had to make do with storing frozen and dry goods offsite for the past few years.
Specifically, the grant money will go toward the new facility’s walk-in freezer. That will be a huge boost to both the wholesale and retail sides of the business, Southworth said.
Having more space to hold products means they can increase production and fill bigger orders, she said.
“This will really help us streamline our production process, and give us the space and ability to go out and really sell our products,” Southworth said. “Now we know we’ll have the ability to fill orders in a way that we wouldn’t have been able to out of our small facility.”
Right now, Genuine employees are working in an 800-square-foot manufacturing facility off Huffine Lane. The new facility — which they hope to move to by April — will be almost three times as big.
“We’re really excited… we’ll be back on our feet soon,” Southworth said.
Southworth said she started the Growth Through Agriculture grant process last August after learning from a consultant that Genuine Ice Cream could be eligible to apply. It’s the first time she’s applied for a grant this big.
The funding has been around disbursed annually since 1987.
“Year after year, Montana’s Growth Through Agriculture Program boosts agricultural businesses toward their goals,” Montana Director of Agriculture Christy Clark said in a news release about the awards. “The Department of Agriculture is proud to invest in these innovative projects that will add value to Montana agriculture and boost our economy.”
