Larry Dyk, accompanied by his son and several construction workers, stood on Monday between a pile of rocks and the Gallatin River.
It’s been a week since high water levels destroyed roads, bridges, and homes across southwest Montana. But even a week out, there is still much work to be done to prevent further damage.
Since Friday, Dyk and his crew have been working to pile rocks on the edge of the river to prevent further erosion of the surrounding land. Dyk leases about 3,000 acres of farmland in southwest Montana. Today he worked on a stretch near the river just west of Belgrade near Manhattan.
He pointed to a tree sticking out of the middle of the river. Before the flooding, the land went all the way up to that tree, he said. Now, it was jutting out of the middle of the water, several feet of it buried underneath the current.
Dyk also pointed to a stretch of water on the far side of the river. He used to have productive alfalfa land there, but about 20 acres were completely swept away by the river. The strong current caused the land to erode and fall into the river, much like ice calves off a glacier.
“It’s gone,” Dyk said. “And it’s not like it will come back next year.”
But this is just land — it’s not a home, Dyk said. He added he was thankful that no one got hurt in the flooding.
On Monday about ten truckloads came by to deliver piles of rocks to line the river, Dyk said.
Tractors have to go right up the edge of the river to place the rocks down. Dyk said he got permission from the soil conservation district to place the rocks. They will play a critical role in preventing further erosion along the river.
For the most part it seems to be working. “I think the worst is over,” Dyk said.
It was the later part of last week when Dyk and his crew noticed the 20 acres falling into the river. Last week, the water reached across the road and almost to the center-pivot irrigation in the neighboring field. Losing that to the river would have been devastating, Dyk said.
Luckily, stockpiling the rocks seems to have kept the river under control. Dyk speculated that the river could have reached all the way to the interstate if they hadn’t done something.
He estimated that the rocks and construction labor involved would cost about $100,000. Dyk said he hopes he can get emergency aid money to cover the cost from FEMA or the FSA. Even still he guesses he’ll probably have to pay half the cost out of pocket.
Susan Duncan, secretary for the Association of Gallatin Agricultural Irrigators (AGAI), said they are hoping to get in contact with their members about emergency relief funding for damages caused by the flood.
“There’s funding out there, and now would be a good time to assess what you need,” Duncan said.
Duncan said there is emergency relief funding through the Gallatin Conservation District, the Farm Service Agency, and the Natural Resources Conservation Service. Farmers impacted by the flood should assess what has been damaged and what needs replacement, and reach out to these resources.
There is also money for more long-term improvements, Duncan said. Last year Gallatin County got $1 million to help fix irrigation infrastructure through the American Rescue Plan Act. Some of that money is still floating around for long-term projects, Duncan said, but it couldn’t be used for emergency repairs.
Duncan also spoke about how flooding along the Gallatin has impacted the ditches and canals that many farmers use for irrigation.
The ditch Duncan uses for her farm operations is filled with debris and trees, she said. Excess debris can plug up ditches and lead to localized flooding. One of her neighbors was worried their center-pivot would fall into the river, she added.
Duncan said that it’s too soon to tell how bad the damage is because the water is still high.
There are 37 headgates along the Gallatin that could be impacted by the flooding, Duncan said. Impacted headgates could cause either flooding or a water shortage, but will affect farmers and ranchers’ ability to irrigate either way.
“We’re kind of in the wait and see and assess attitude right now,” Duncan said. “We have to wait for the water to go down to see what all the effects are.”