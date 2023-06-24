Let the news come to you

MANHATTAN — Farmers, ranchers and government officials piled into a horse-drawn trailer Thursday morning, squeezing in between hay bales to view irrigation projects across Gallatin County.

The horses trudged forward up hills as participants listened to a discussion about how topography affects area ditches. They were moving toward the Valley Ditch — the first stop on the Association of Gallatin Agricultural Irrigators “Water Walk,” an event to showcase work being done on irrigation infrastructure and water policy in Montana.

More than 30 people attended the 2023 Water Walk, which set out to update irrigators on available money for water quality projects and water-related bills that passed the legislature. Many officials from AGAI, the Gallatin Conservation District, and the Natural Resources Conservation Service were available for questions and to share information.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

