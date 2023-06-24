MANHATTAN — Farmers, ranchers and government officials piled into a horse-drawn trailer Thursday morning, squeezing in between hay bales to view irrigation projects across Gallatin County.
The horses trudged forward up hills as participants listened to a discussion about how topography affects area ditches. They were moving toward the Valley Ditch — the first stop on the Association of Gallatin Agricultural Irrigators “Water Walk,” an event to showcase work being done on irrigation infrastructure and water policy in Montana.
More than 30 people attended the 2023 Water Walk, which set out to update irrigators on available money for water quality projects and water-related bills that passed the legislature. Many officials from AGAI, the Gallatin Conservation District, and the Natural Resources Conservation Service were available for questions and to share information.
The tour kicked off with AGAI secretary Susan Duncan detailing the money available for county irrigation projects, which was allocated from American Rescue Plan Act funding.
“The allocation is the first time public money of this magnitude has gone into Gallatin County ditches,” Duncan said.
Montana received $4 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, to spend on irrigation projects in the state, and $1.4 million was awarded to Gallatin County.
Within the county, $950,000 went to the Gallatin Conservation District, and the remaining $490,000 to the county government.
The ARPA money has to be completely spent by 2026, Duncan said. The projects on the docket now are ones that water users have needed for decades, but didn’t have the money for.
The tour showcased two local ditch projects that will use ARPA money for repairs.
Horses pulled up to the first stop at Walt Sales’ farm on Thursday, and people stepped off the trailer to look at the Valley Ditch.
The ditch, which irrigates off the Gallatin River, ambles along the property, curving around a large bowl in the topography so that the ditch can run downstream. It had to be engineered on a downhill grade so gravity would move the water, but that means the ditch’s path is lengthy and inefficient.
With the ARPA money, the water users plan to build an underground pipe called an inverted siphon that will connect two sections of the ditch. The siphon will effectively cut off 2.5 miles of the Valley Ditch, said NRCS project engineer Tyler Martindale.
The fix will help decrease his ditch maintenance costs, Sales said.
It will also improve the quality of water, as the pipe would avoid the dirt and debris that gets into ditch water. The pipe would also protect the ditch water from evaporation or leakage losses. The hope is that will ultimately lead to more water in the canal, Sales said.
Having a steeper downward slope will also improve stream flows, and overall make the ditch more efficient, Sales said.
The farm thought about building this siphon some 20 years ago, but didn’t because it was too expensive. Now, of course, the price tag is higher than it would have been back then, Sales said, but the ARPA money will help.
The tour then traveled from Sales’ land to an upcoming ditch project on the East Gallatin River.
The Dry Creek Ditch project is still in its application stages, but the goal is to line 4,000 feet of the ditch with a geotextile lining. That will help address problems the start of the ditch has with flooding and seepage.
The project is close to the start of the ditch, meaning that water lost through floods and leakage is unavailable to downstream users.
The stretch of ditch leaks 2.8 cubic feet per second each mile, said project manager and engineer Peter Haun.
Jeannie Anderson, a farmer and shareholder on the ditch since 1975, said the problem with seepage and flooding on Dry Creek Ditch has been discussed in water meetings for decades.
ARPA money is needed because the private landowners don’t have the capacity to solve big problems that have been a problem for generations, Anderson said.
The Water Walk ended with an update on AGAI’s policy work this legislative session.
During the session, AGAI tracked over 100 water-related bills, said Krista Lee Evans, who lobbied for AGAI.
They won and they lost some, Evans said. She noted the lobbying pressure for water bills was “significant” and the bulk of the money did not come from agriculture groups.
Among the bills, the water group supported House Bill 114 and Senate Bill 72, both developed in the Water Policy Interim Committee, which aimed to overhaul how water rights permitting and the Montana Water Court is administered.
Only HB 114 passed. The law shortens the time for processing a water rights permit from 180 days to one month, and the hope is to make it easier for people trying to secure a water right.
For SB 72, the hope is to make some tweaks and try again in 2025, Evans said.
There were also several bills about exempt wells, like House Bill 642, that failed, Evans said. The water group didn’t support HB 642 because it would have allowed developers to concentrate exempt wells for building, which are wells exempt from getting a water right because they take under a certain amount of water.
Exempt wells are beneficial to agriculture but when other actors try to concentrate them close together for subdivisions that’s not okay, Evans said.
“Loser pays’’ litigation bills were also a concern this session. The bills would require anyone who challenges a water right and loses to pay their own and the other person’s legal bills. Fortunately, those bills weren’t successful, Evans said.
Now water users and regulators will continue to hash out their priorities in the Legislature’s interim and bring forward some good bills in 2025, Evans said.
