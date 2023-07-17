Let the news come to you

A historic farm in the Gallatin Valley will be protected from development and kept in production agriculture after completing a conservation easement with the Gallatin Valley Land Trust (GVLT) this June.

The Trout Creek Farm northeast of Belgrade lies in the East Gallatin River corridor. The 267 acre property, bordered by other conservation easements, joins GVLT’s 61,000 acres of conserved land in southwest Montana.

The new easement will preserve some of the fertile soils, wildlife habitat and agricultural character that has started to disappear more around the valley, according to the land trust.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

