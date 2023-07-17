A historic farm in the Gallatin Valley will be protected from development and kept in production agriculture after completing a conservation easement with the Gallatin Valley Land Trust (GVLT) this June.
The Trout Creek Farm northeast of Belgrade lies in the East Gallatin River corridor. The 267 acre property, bordered by other conservation easements, joins GVLT’s 61,000 acres of conserved land in southwest Montana.
The new easement will preserve some of the fertile soils, wildlife habitat and agricultural character that has started to disappear more around the valley, according to the land trust.
Bob Spring, owner of the Trout Creek Farm, has had family ties to the land since 1902. Over the decades, the farm raised cattle, pigs, goats, sheep and forage, and eventually started growing grain. Today, the farm produces wheat, barley, oats and hay and provides habitat and open space for wildlife in a growing area.
The East Gallatin watershed is a priority area for conservation easements, so the Trout Creek Farm is an important addition to GVLT’s work, said Brendan Weiner, GVLT conservation director.
“With the development pattern out in the East Gallatin area, it’s just nice to have a block of conserved land that’s growing on some of the best fertile soils in the valley,” Weiner said. “It’s a really important place for conservation.”
A conservation easement is a voluntary agreement with a private landowner for the land to stay undeveloped. The easement exists in perpetuity and remains in place even if the landowner sells the property.
Land trusts like GVLT are tasked with making sure the terms of the conservation easement are not broken.
Because land in an easement can’t be developed, it loses some of its value. Landowners are often able to write off that difference in value as a charitable, tax-free donation.
County commissioners approved open lands funding for the Trout Creek Farm project last November. The project also received funding from the federal Natural Resource Conservation Service.
In his project application, landowner Bob Spring wrote about the value of conserving the property. His main goal is to keep the property as it is right now.
“We want to keep the land in agriculture for future generations. The valley has changed a lot since I was young and I want to preserve at least a little bit of it. Our grandkids love coming to the farm and enjoy the open space to explore,” Spring wrote.
The land itself has a high conservation value because of its location near the river, scenic value and overlap with important wildlife habitat, Weiner said. He added that the land generally has enough groundwater to grow crops, so it doesn’t need irrigation infrastructure.
Spring noted in his application that the productive land has two creeks running through it, and that numerous animals call the land home, including whitetail deer, ducks, geese, and sandhill cranes.
“I love to look out and see green crops and the animals enjoying the abundance of food,” Spring wrote.
The property also has an iconic red barn — a landmark for much of the valley — that’s been standing for some 120 years. The family plans to invest some of the payout from the Open Lands program into repairing and restoring the barn.
For GVLT, the project marks a positive step forward in conserving the Gallatin River corridor. When land is subdivided into small parcels, and houses start to surround the remaining farmland, it becomes much more difficult to have productive agriculture, Weiner said.
“(Bob) just wanted to protect that family legacy more than anything, and keep the farm from being developed into houses and stay open,” Weiner said. “There’s a lot of development in the area — it’s not far from Belgrade and the airport — and a lot of smaller parcels being created in that whole corridor. And the landowner felt strongly that he wanted to do something.”
