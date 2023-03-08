The rule would allow the voluntary “Product of USA” or “Made in the USA” labels only on products derived from animals born, raised, slaughtered, and processed in the United States.
Existing regulations allow any beef or pork product that’s processed in the U.S. to be labeled a U.S. product, despite where that animal was raised. For example, if a cow raised in Brazil is processed into ground beef in the U.S., it’s eligible for a “Made in the USA” label.
“American consumers expect that when they buy a meat product at the grocery store, the claims they see on the label mean what they say,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack in a release.
The USDA is seeking comments on the proposed rule, which coincides with the work being done on country of origin labeling nationally and in several state legislatures, including Montana.
The National Farmers Union and its Montana chapter have praised the rule, saying it provides needed transparency in the food market, but have concerns the change is still voluntary.
Other groups like the Montana Farm Bureau Federation have said they support voluntary country of origin labeling over mandatory rules, but need to make sure the rule is in line with international trade policy before commenting on it.
“We feel strongly that whatever does pass needs to be a voluntary program that works within our current trade agreements,” said Scott Kulbeck, executive vice president for the Montana Farm Bureau. “So much of our livestock market value is based on exports.”
Kulbeck said the Farm Bureau is still reading the entire rule and will provide public comment on it soon.
Before the repeal, labels told consumers a cut of meat was “born in Canada, raised and slaughtered in the United States,” for example.
The World Trade Organization agreed the U.S. policy was a violation of international trade laws.
Since then, some politicians have floated ideas for a voluntary “Made in the USA” label. The difference is that retailers could use a U.S. label if certain a product was produced domestically. But if they weren’t sure, they wouldn’t have to.
That’s much different from mandatory laws, which would force a retailer to label “country origin unknown” if they couldn’t find that information.
But the Montana Farmers Union said mandatory country of origin labeling is needed, because the U.S. is vulnerable to legal challenges when foreign-raised cattle labeled “Made in the USA” carry disease into the food chain.
MFU president Walter Schweitzer pointed to the latest mad cow disease case in Brazil this February.
“Consumers need to know where their beef comes from so they don’t put their families at risk by unknowingly buying tainted Brazilian beef,” Schweitzer said.
A state-level push for mandatory country of origin labeling failed to pass the Montana Legislature last month. The House Agriculture Committee tabled House Bill 350, sponsored by Frank Smith, D-Poplar.
Opponents, including the Montana Farm Bureau, argued that mandatory country of origin labeling would overly burden retailers and that the problem needed to be solved on the federal level.
When grocery stores receive meat shipments, they come in a box that just says USDA-inspected and the grade, said Brad Griffin, president of the Montana Retailers Association.
It’s difficult to track where the USDA facility got that meat from originally, Griffin said, and if the retailer couldn’t find where the animal was born, raised and slaughtered, the label would have to read “country of origin unknown.”
“This is hardly a reassuring sign for the public, and it certainly won’t increase demand when the public is left to conclude it is mystery meat,” Griffin said.
National efforts for mandatory country of origin labeling, like Tester’s American Beef Labeling Act, have also largely stalled.
In a release Monday, the senator wrote that while the USDA proposed rule is a step in the right direction, voluntary measures won’t give Montanans the certainty they need at the meat counter.
