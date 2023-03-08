Let the news come to you

Montana farm groups are watching a new rule proposed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture this week, saying the change could provide more transparency for consumers and additional confidence in U.S. meat.

The rule would allow the voluntary “Product of USA” or “Made in the USA” labels only on products derived from animals born, raised, slaughtered, and processed in the United States.

Existing regulations allow any beef or pork product that’s processed in the U.S. to be labeled a U.S. product, despite where that animal was raised. For example, if a cow raised in Brazil is processed into ground beef in the U.S., it’s eligible for a “Made in the USA” label.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

