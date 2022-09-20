 Skip to main content
Following new Montana law, nonprofits teach raw milk safety

Raw Milk
Allison Cooley Agee gathers the dairy cows she keeps on leased land during a tour of her raw milk operation in Big Timber on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The tour was part of a raw milk training hosted by the Raw Milk Institute and Montana's Alternative Energy Resources Organization

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

BIG TIMBER — A collection of Montana farmers, public health officials and raw milk advocates gathered behind Allison Cooley Agee as she showed off her on-farm lab equipment for her raw milk dairy.

Agee tests her cows’ milk weekly. Pressing the sample into a test plate and placing it in the machine, she said that in just 24 hours, she’ll be able to see the milk’s bacteria and coliform counts — the presence of which indicate unhealthy bacteria and pathogens that could make people sick. The crowd, who had come here to attend a free daylong training about raw milk safety practices, listened attentively as her cows mooed in the background.

Testing milk for bacteria is just one of the ways advocates are trying to reduce the risk of consuming raw milk.

Raw Milk
Allison Cooley Agee shows how she tests her raw milk for coliform and and bacteria on a farm she leases in Big Timber on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
Raw Milk
Empty milk jars are lined up at Allison Cooley Agee's raw milk operation on a farm in Big Timber on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
Raw Milk
A tour crowds around a milk cooling tank at Allison Cooley Agee's raw milk operation in Big Timber on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The tour was part of a raw milk training hosted by the Raw Milk Institute and Montana's Alternative Energy Resources Organization
Raw Milk
A dairy cow walks through a tour of Allison Cooley Agee's raw milk operation in Big Timber on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The tour was part of a raw milk training hosted by the Raw Milk Institute and Montana's Alternative Energy Resources Organization

Isabel Hicks covers agriculture and is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

An error occurred