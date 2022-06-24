Agricultural producers in the United States are paying 66% more for fertilizer this year than they did last year, according to a report by USDA National Agricultural Statistics.
Fertilizer costs about 140% more than what it did in 2011, the April report also said.
A World Bank report from May said fertilizers are now at their least affordable levels since the 2008 global food crisis. Fertilizer costs have already increased by nearly 30% from the start of the year.
In Montana, some ag producers are paying double or even triple for fertilizer this year compared to what they paid last year.
Fertilizer costs have been climbing steadily since 2020, when COVID-19 interrupted global supply chains.
This year, concerns about fertilizer cost and supply have only been amplified by Russia invading Ukraine at the end of February.
International sanctions on Russia caused the price of oil and natural gas to skyrocket globally to all-time highs. Natural gas is an important component in the production of fertilizer. The rising cost of natural gas has both increased fertilizer production costs and the cost of transporting it to consumers.
The cost is further exacerbated by Russia, and its ally Belarus, being significant suppliers for fertilizer globally.
The U.S. imports 22.4% of its nitrogen-based fertilizer and 11.3% of its potassium-based fertilizer from Russia and Belarus, according to the International Food Policy Research Institute.
In addition, China has suspended exports of fertilizers through 2022 in order to ensure domestic availability, which has contributed to low supply and rising costs.
Fertilizer costs have impacted agricultural production all across the country, and Montana is no exception.
Alan Redfield, a rancher in Paradise Valley, said he paid about 30% more in fertilizer compared to last year. Nearly everyone he knows is paying double than what they did a few years ago, he said.
This year Redfield didn’t fertilize 80 of his 250 acres of hay because of the high cost. Last year he was able to fertilize the entire acreage.
Even still, Redfield is expecting to have a better yield than last year because of all the rain.
Eric Belasco, professor of agricultural economics at Montana State University, said the high commodity prices of wheat and hay this year might offset the high input prices for growing food.
Producers can sell crops at a high price this year, but the high upfront cost of fertilizer and fuel makes it difficult to start growing, Belasco said.
The main worry is if commodity prices fall before input prices do, Belasco said. Then people couldn’t sell their crops for as much even though it cost a lot to grow them.
Producers should lock in their selling prices as soon as possible, Belasco said, just in case they start to drop.
Commodity prices would drop if there’s enough supply in the global production. But Belasco doesn’t see that happening this year because of the drought and market uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine.
The upside to high fertilizer costs is that selling costs, especially for wheat, will likely remain high. “There’s still money to be had,” Belasco said.
For Redfield, the high input cost isn’t counteracted by a high selling cost because most of the hay Redfield grows goes to his own cattle, he said.
“Even all the money I sold my hay for last year still wouldn’t pay the fertilizer bill,” Redfield said. The price he sold at last year was the highest his hay has ever sold for, he added.
Redfield bought the fertilizer he used this year last November. The cost has already gone up since then, and if you didn’t pre-pay, you might not have gotten any, he said.
While many producers have already applied most of their fertilizer this year, there are still some things people can keep in mind to reduce cost and improve efficiency.
Clain Jones, the MSU extension soil fertility specialist, said soil testing helps producers understand what nutrients are in their soil, so they can get a better idea of what components it might need. Knowing exactly what kind of fertilizer to apply, and how much, can help reduce costs.
Soil tests are cheaper than fertilizer right now, Jones said.
Jones also said variable rate application, or applying fertilizer only where crops need it most, can improve efficiency. Soil testing and yield maps can determine where fertilizer is most needed.
Producers can reduce nitrogen losses to air by fertilizing right before big precipitation events, Jones said. Nitrogen losses to groundwater can be reduced by fertilizing right before peak crop uptake, minimizing fallow, and growing legumes.
Some producers across the country are also experimenting with crop rotation and using manure as fertilizer to build soil fertility.
People who already have set up using manure fertilizer in their food systems are probably in good shape right now, Belasco said. But it’s an expensive and long-term investment for producers who use synthetic fertilizer to switch to manure.
The big problem with manure fertilizer is it’s expensive, heavy, and costly to ship, Jones said.