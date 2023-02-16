Let the news come to you

Montana politicians are working on passing legislation to prevent foreign entities from controlling American farmland, following espionage concerns prompted by the Chinese spy balloon flyover. 

Preventing foreign nations from controlling American farmland is crucial to protecting our food supply and preventing further spying by foreign powers, said Montana’s Democratic Senator Jon Tester on a press call Thursday.

“China wants to be the global economic leader, and they’re actively working to undermine our national security at every level. For too long, that’s included attempts to purchase American farmland and agribusiness,” Tester said.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com

