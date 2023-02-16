Montana politicians are working on passing legislation to prevent foreign entities from controlling American farmland, following espionage concerns prompted by the Chinese spy balloon flyover.
Preventing foreign nations from controlling American farmland is crucial to protecting our food supply and preventing further spying by foreign powers, said Montana’s Democratic Senator Jon Tester on a press call Thursday.
“China wants to be the global economic leader, and they’re actively working to undermine our national security at every level. For too long, that’s included attempts to purchase American farmland and agribusiness,” Tester said.
“Food security is national security. If you control food, you control people,” he added.
The legislation singles out China, Russia, Iran and North Korea, preventing them from investing in, purchasing, leasing or otherwise acquiring American farmland.
It would also make the Secretary of Agriculture a standing member of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. The secretary would consider agriculture needs in decisions about national security, and report on the risks of foreign takeovers of U.S. agribusiness, Tester said.
While Montana doesn’t have as much foreign-owned farmland compared to other states, the acreage has steadily climbed in the past decades.
In 2000, less than 300,000 acres in Montana were owned by foreign entities, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.
That acreage more than doubled in two decades to nearly 850,000 in 2020, and again jumped in 2021 to around 915,000 acres — about 1.7% of the state’s agricultural land.
But despite the increases, the percentage of foreign-owned acres in Montana is less than the nationwide rate — roughly 3.1% of U.S. agriculture land was held by foreign powers in 2021.
That’s concerning because if too much farmland is foreign-owned, that hurts national food security, Tester said.
“But I think even a greater concern than that is their ability to easily utilize that land to set up equipment to spy on us,” Tester said. “We need to take that seriously.”
A similar bill to Tester’s was also introduced in the Montana Legislature in January.
Sen. Kenneth Bogner, R-Miles City, sponsored Senate Bill 203, which prevents the transfer of critical infrastructure and agricultural land to "foreign adversaries" — China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran — and their associated companies.
Bogner’s bill was heard by the Senate Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation Committee on Jan. 26, but legislators have yet to vote on it as of Thursday.
“Agriculture production land is essential to our critical infrastructure — it supports our economy here in Montana and helps feed the entire nation,” Bogner said when he introduced the bill.
“We need to be proactive in preventing our adversaries from gaining advantages in influence and espionage,” he added.
Representatives from the Montana Farm Bureau Federation, Montana Stockgrowers, and Montana Farmers Union testified in support of the bill.
All three groups noted that preventing foreign control of farmland has long been part of their policy books, even before the Chinese surveillance balloon and other unidentified objects flew over U.S. airspace.
The bill has been twice amended to add a legal mechanism for enforcement, and to change the language so foreign adversaries who buy American ag land are punished, rather than farmers who unknowingly sell to a foreign company.
The committee needs to review those amendments before they can vote on the bill, Bogner said.
