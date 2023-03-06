Let the news come to you

Gallatin County saw more snowfall in February than the month before, boosting the area’s water supply after conditions were starting to dry out.

There weren’t many days in February where the area didn’t see some amount of precipitation, said Eric Larson, water supply specialist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Larson, who writes the water supply outlook reports for Montana, said the snowpack is looking better than it did in January. The storm at the end of February — which brought over a foot to the mountain ranges surrounding Bozeman — was a huge boost, Larson said.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.