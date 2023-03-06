Gallatin County saw more snowfall in February than the month before, boosting the area’s water supply after conditions were starting to dry out.
There weren’t many days in February where the area didn’t see some amount of precipitation, said Eric Larson, water supply specialist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Larson, who writes the water supply outlook reports for Montana, said the snowpack is looking better than it did in January. The storm at the end of February — which brought over a foot to the mountain ranges surrounding Bozeman — was a huge boost, Larson said.
In the Gallatin River Basin, February snowpack was 113% of normal — up two percent from January conditions. Snowpack in the Madison and upper Yellowstone river basins was also elevated, at 118% and 102% of normal, respectively.
Since the water year started in October, the Gallatin basin has seen 16.5 inches of snow-water equivalent. According to NRCS data, three of those inches came in January and 3.7 in February.
Overall, conditions have greatly improved from last year, Larson said. In March 2022, Gallatin County snowpack was only 79% of normal.
Still, it’s too early to tell how well the water supply will look in a few months, Larson said.
The amount of water available in the summer — and how efficiently irrigators can use it — depends on what time of year snowpack peaks and how fast it melts.
Ideally, snowpack will peak in late April to early May and then melt out slowly throughout the summer — but often, that’s not what happens.
Last year, much of the pre-summer precipitation fell in April and May. When heavy rain fell atop late-season snow, it led to catastrophic flooding that melted the snowpack fast and early.
Another reality is seeing heavy snow early in the season, but warm temperatures melting it before it can be useful to agricultural irrigators come spring.
That’s why it’s too early to tell how useful the above-average snowpack will be this year, Larson said. He added that the La Niña year has trended to lower temperatures and higher precipitation, which could help keep snowpack levels high.
But now that it’s March, NRCS researchers can start to forecast streamflow data and river volume for the early summer, which can help paint a picture of water supply availability.
For the Gallatin River near Gateway, the river volume is predicted to be 106% of normal from April through July. That’s a forecast based on snowpack conditions, precipitation levels, climate predictions, and previous streamflow data, Larson said.
The same time last year, the Gallatin River volume was forecast at 86% of normal.
The above-average precipitation has helped the area recover from an extensive drought that’s plagued the West for years, making up for the rainfall deficit, Larson said.
But even still, over 82% of Gallatin County is experiencing abnormally dry conditions, and over 17% is in moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
That’s because drought measures an area’s weather patterns over many years. For example, just having one wet year in a decade-long dry spell doesn’t mean the area is no longer in drought.
“We’re still recovering from a historic, persistent drought,” Larson said. “It takes time to recover from those conditions.”
