The Farm Service Agency announced Tuesday it would increase indemnity payments for non-adult livestock that died in natural disasters.

According to the Montana FSA, the change comes after severe winter storms hit Montana and North Dakota in April and caused “significant” calf loss. The losses forced the FSA to reexamine indemnity payments for livestock producers.

The USDA FSA Livestock Indemnity Program compensates producers for livestock deaths exceeding normal mortality from extreme weather events and predators.

Isabel Hicks can be reached at 406-582-2651 or at ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

