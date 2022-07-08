With Montana nearly a month out from the historic flooding that devastated communities across the southern part of the state, agencies with relief funding have started to make the rounds.
The Montana Farm Service Agency opened sign-ups on Tuesday for their Emergency Conservation program, which provides relief aid to agriculture producers impacted by severe flooding, among other natural disasters.
Les Rispens, director of the Montana FSA, said that as of Thursday — only two days since sign up opened — over 100 people have reached out to apply to the program.
In Stillwater County, 75 people have applied for relief so far; Sweet Grass saw 15 applications; Park saw nine, but around 50 county residents have reached out with interest, Rispens said. Carbon County has seen 25 people apply so far, but Rispens expects 75 to 80 applications from there “once the dust settles” because of the extensive damage. The application window closes Sept. 2.
The signup process for relief funding was fast-tracked by the June 16 presidential disaster declaration for Montana, Rispens said.
Normally the process requires the FSA to do damage assessments before opening signups in order to show there was enough damage to warrant federal funding. This time around, it was pretty clear there was extensive damage that required federal assistance, Rispens said.
The FSA will still have to do damage assessments eventually, but affected producers don’t have to wait for that process to finish before requesting aid.
The Emergency Conservation program exists to help repair damage to agricultural assets caused by natural disasters like flooding. It helps farmers and ranchers cover costs like erosion damage, land with silt deposits, scattered debris, broken fences and washed out irrigation systems and ditches.
The funding is a grant that covers up to 75% of the cost of repairs.
Applications will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis by an FSA county committee, but Rispens added that virtually all applications reach the threshold for federal assistance.
The FSA also has a Livestock Indemnity Program that covers a portion of the cost for ranchers who lost livestock in the flooding. Montana has yet to receive any applications for that program, Rispens said.
There’s also relief funding available to Montanans through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. As of Thursday, July 7, three more counties in southern Montana — Sweet Grass, Treasure and Yellowstone — were added to the disaster declaration.
The public assistance funding is available to eligible state, tribal and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to help pay for “emergency work, debris removal and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms and flooding,” according to a FEMA press release.
Park, Carbon and Stillwater counties are eligible for individual assistance funding as well, following Gov. Gianforte’s request to FEMA on June 30.
The governor also authorized the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation to expedite a $1.2 million grant application to fix irrigation systems damaged by flooding.
The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service is also working to secure funding for people affected by the floods, with a focus on preventing further flood damage for farmers and ranchers in the future.
That work looks like reshaping banks, moving rocks and soil, planting trees, seeding grass, and fixing headgates to prevent further erosion that may have been exacerbated by flooding.
But in order to get federal funding, the watershed protection program needs a local sponsor, which can be a local government or agency like a conservation district. Rob Molacek, program manager for Emergency Watershed Protection and Montana’s state conservation engineer, said he’s working primarily with Carbon, Stillwater and Park Counties to get a sponsor.
The hope is to secure local sponsorship by sometime next week, Molacek said, and then affected individuals on private property can start to apply for mitigation funding through the program.
Damage assessments by the NRCS are already underway, Molacek said. He estimated they’ve conducted between 40 and 50 as of July 8.
Molacek said a rough estimate for erosion damages falls around $3 million, adding that number will almost certainly grow. The program will likely get sufficient funding, but “we compete with natural disasters around the nation,” Molacek said.
He underscored how emotional and chaotic natural disasters can be for the affected communities.
“We hope we can find a way to help people as soon as possible,” Molacek said.