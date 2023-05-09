Students from Emily Dickinson Elementary School learn about riding horses during the Gallatin Valley Farm Fair at the Brainard Ranch on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The Farm Fair is a field trip based educational program to introduce area fourth graders all aspects of agricultural production.
Students pass a parked school bus while on a horse-drawn hayride during the Gallatin Valley Farm Fair at the Brainard Ranch on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The Farm Fair is a field trip based educational program to introduce area fourth graders all aspects of agricultural production.
John Randall teaches fourth graders from Emily Dickinson Elementary School about milk cows during the Gallatin Valley Farm Fair at the Brainard Ranch on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The Farm Fair is a field trip based educational program to introduce area fourth graders all aspects of agricultural production.
Fourth graders from Emily Dickinson Elementary School react as a classmate learns to milk a cow during the Gallatin Valley Farm Fair at the Brainard Ranch on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The Farm Fair is a field trip based educational program to introduce area fourth graders all aspects of agricultural production.
Volunteer Renee Koenig blows an air horn to signal that participants of the Gallatin Valley Farm Fair should move on to the next station at the Brainard Ranch on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The Farm Fair is a field trip based educational program to introduce area fourth graders all aspects of agricultural production.
Students from Emily Dickinson Elementary School walk around the Brainard Ranch to learn about cows during the Gallatin Valley Farm Fair on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The Farm Fair is a field trip based educational program to introduce area fourth graders all aspects of agricultural production.
Students from Whittier Elementary School dig their hands into a bin filled with wheat seeds during the Gallatin Valley Farm Fair at the Brainard Ranch on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The Farm Fair is a field trip based educational program to introduce area fourth graders all aspects of agricultural production.
Running like busy bees, students from Hawthorne Elementary School participate in a relay simulating the work of pollinator insects during the Gallatin Valley Farm Fair at the Brainard Ranch on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The Farm Fair is a field trip based educational program to introduce area fourth graders all aspects of agricultural production.
BELGRADE — Tuesday morning at the Brainard Ranch, some kids shook tin cans to make homemade ice cream while others practiced milking cows.
Another group rode horse-pulled trailers to a hamburger lunch, while still others pored over photographs to identify noxious weeds.
It was a busy day for the Gallatin County fourth graders — and the dozens of volunteers who are helping put on this year’s Farm Fair.
Organized by the Bozeman and Belgrade Chamber of Commerce agriculture committee, the annual Farm Fair invites all the fourth grade classes in Gallatin County for a day on the ranch.
The fair runs through Thursday. On Tuesday, 377 kids from nine different schools came to learn about everything from honey bee behavior to forestry skills to what crops grow well in Gallatin County.
The goal of the fair is to expose more kids to agriculture and where the food supply comes from, said Patti Soares, the Farm Fair’s chair.
For many kids, the Farm Fair is the biggest field trip of the year, Soares said. Fourth grade is a good age to go, because kids are old enough to pay attention but young enough to be excited about learning, she said.
The event has been held every year since 2005, aside from a brief two-year hiatus during COVID-19. There are other farm fairs throughout the state, but Gallatin County’s is the biggest, Soares said. This year, they’re expecting some 1,100 students to come over the three days.
The event has always been held by local ranchers Ed and Punky Brainard, but it’s grown significantly since the first year, Ed Brainard said. Its first time, the event had some 300 kids and lasted just one day.
The Brainard Ranch hosts the event because children need to understand where their food comes from. Some of them have never been on a farm before and seen crops growing up close, Brainard said. The third generation rancher grows cattle, hay and grain northwest of Belgrade.
On Tuesday, Brainard was walking through the fair to make sure everything was running smoothly.
The fourth graders were split into groups to rotate through the sixteen stations every 15 minutes. The stations included handling goats, horses, and cattle, learning about sheep and wool, and how to grow potatoes.
At the milking station, volunteer John Randall taught children how to properly milk his angus cow, Snickermoodle. Kids took turns squeezing milk from her udders into a bucket, while Randall explained how Snickermoodle’s four stomachs help her digest grass.
Another station focused on the 4-H program in Montana, with kids leading the presentation for their peers.
The stations haven’t changed much since the Farm Fair first started, Brainard said — all of them are important and kids each take to different things.
Overall, the goal is to show the full circle nature of agriculture, Brainard said. For example, volunteers at the ice cream making station emphasize how the cream comes from cattle, which kids learned how to milk at a separate station.
The provided lunch was also Montana-raised hamburgers, on buns made from Montana wheat, which kids ate behind a backdrop of sprawling wheat fields and cattle pasture.
The community support and all the volunteers who come to help with the farm fair is overwhelming, Brainard said.
Fourth grade teachers have been preparing their students for the field trip, Soares said. The fair provides some educational materials in advance so kids have some background on what to expect and can prepare questions.
People who are interested in learning more about the farm fair or volunteering in future years can visit https://gvfarmfair.org/#.
