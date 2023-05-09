Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

BELGRADE — Tuesday morning at the Brainard Ranch, some kids shook tin cans to make homemade ice cream while others practiced milking cows.

Another group rode horse-pulled trailers to a hamburger lunch, while still others pored over photographs to identify noxious weeds.

It was a busy day for the Gallatin County fourth graders — and the dozens of volunteers who are helping put on this year’s Farm Fair.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.