This year’s bird flu outbreak continues to plague the U.S., with veterinary diagnostic labs working longer hours to test birds for the virus that historically has tapered off in June.
Employees at the Bozeman-based Montana Veterinary Diagnostic Lab, which tests samples from wild and domestic birds, have yet to cease avian influenza testing this year. They’ve tested more than 600 birds for the virus.
“The virus is still going strong,” said lab director Gregory Juda. “We’re continuing to test (for bird flu). There have been lots of submissions.”
Juda said the lab was busiest with bird flu testing in late spring. The testing tapered off this summer, but then picked back up again, somewhat unexpectedly, in the fall.
This year saw the nation’s first major outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza since 2014-2015, and the new strain, H5N1, appears to be more transmissible and deadly than in year’s past — especially to wild birds, experts say.
In 2015, the last case of the virus in the U.S. came on June 16. But this year, the most recent confirmation of the virus in a domestic flock in Montana was just this past Tuesday.
The flock in Granite County was one of three actively under control for bird flu in the state as of Thursday. The other two flocks under control were confirmed on Oct. 5 and Oct. 20, in Glacier and Hill counties.
“This winter is uncharted waters,” said Marty Zaluski, Montana’s state veterinarian. “No one is certain what will happen going into 2023… we don’t know if this fall increase will taper off.”
The Bozeman lab, which has 22 full-time employees and a yearly testing budget of almost $1.5 million, has tested more birds for the virus this year than they did from mid-2015 through 2021 combined.
“Avian flu testing has been a bit taxing on the staff,” Juda said.
It’s a different story from the 2015 outbreak, when just one backyard flock and a single captive wild bird contracted HPAI in Montana.
This year, the lab has tested 616 birds for HPAI so far, of which 192 were preliminary positives. Those samples are then sent to a national lab in Iowa for confirmatory testing.
Of the birds tested this year, 231 were wild birds, while the rest were from domestic flocks.
But the tests done at the lab aren’t truly representative of viral spread in the state, Juda said.
Because testing resources and labor are limited, not every suspect bird is sampled.
Producers with symptomatic domestic flocks can call the state animal health bureau, which will send samples to the Bozeman lab if necessary.
If a bird tests positive, the entire flock is killed to stop the virus from spreading, and the farm must be decontaminated. Producers can receive some payments for losses through the USDA.
In Montana, the virus has hit 14 domestic backyard flocks, leading officials to kill some 82,500 birds. The biggest Montana outbreak this year was in Glacier County, with some 54,200 birds depopulated in April.
For wild birds, the lab prioritizes testing from species and counties where bird flu hasn’t been discovered yet.
As of Thursday, researchers had detected the virus in 76 wild birds in Montana this year.
This strain of HPAI is by far more severe in wild birds this year, said Jennifer Ramsey, wildlife veterinarian for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
Geese and raptors have been hit especially hard by bird flu. The virus has also been found in herons, pelicans, wild turkeys, and other waterfowl — a record-high 99 wild bird species, at least.
“This is the first time we’ve seen anything like this,” Ramsey said.
The spread among wild birds has led officials to warn hunters they are at higher risk of exposure to HPAI and should wear gloves when handling dead birds.
The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service’s National Wildlife Disease Program has been sampling some hunter harvested birds to test for bird flu in Montana.
Since Oct. 7, the program has confirmed the virus in 23 harvested birds, mostly waterfowl like mallards and green-winged teal.
Nationally, the 2022 HPAI outbreak has hit 44 states, resulting in the loss of almost 50 million birds.
