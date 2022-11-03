Let the news come to you

This year’s bird flu outbreak continues to plague the U.S., with veterinary diagnostic labs working longer hours to test birds for the virus that historically has tapered off in June.

Employees at the Bozeman-based Montana Veterinary Diagnostic Lab, which tests samples from wild and domestic birds, have yet to cease avian influenza testing this year. They’ve tested more than 600 birds for the virus.

“The virus is still going strong,” said lab director Gregory Juda. “We’re continuing to test (for bird flu). There have been lots of submissions.”


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

