Drought, the war in Ukraine, global supply chain issues, and inflation had significant impacts on agriculture in Montana this year.
Those factors have led to historically high costs of inputs like fuel and fertilizer, but also notably high market prices for crops — especially wheat, said Kate Fuller, associate professor and extension specialist in the agricultural economics department at Montana State University.
“Montana wheat is very dependent on the global wheat market,” Fuller said. “We see international events show up in Montana market trends … what’s going on globally is very important here.”
Fuller spoke Friday at an agricultural economics conference in Bozeman for Celebrate Agriculture weekend at Montana State University.
The conference, which included presentations from several agricultural economics professors and speakers from the state departments of agriculture and livestock, began with a 2022 Montana Agriculture Year in Review presentation by Fuller.
Along with high crop prices, many farmers in Montana saw “disappointing” crop yields this year, Fuller said.
While 2022 saw a small rebound in production following last year’s severe drought, crop yields for Montana were still lower than average.
This year Montana saw a rise in farmers selling wheat they had stored from previous years.
Grain prices were high, but more wheat was sold in Montana from storage than production, Fuller said.
“People who had grain in storage are in great shape,” Fuller said. “If not — it’s a different story.”
Russia and Ukraine are among the top wheat exporters globally, and Russia and Belarus produce significant amounts of the world’s fertilizer. Unrest in the region has driven wheat and fertilizer prices up for the rest of the world.
Fuller noted a study from the University of North Dakota that found fertilizer made up 35-50% of a farmer’s production costs this year.
Drought and high input costs hit agricultural production across the country. Nationally, the drought is less intense than last year, but geographically more widespread, Fuller said.
Repercussions from last year’s drought – like ranchers who were forced to sell cattle due to a feed shortage – are continuing to impact agriculture this year, as producers recover from economic losses and adjust their operations. Those adjustments often mean downsizing – planting less irrigated acreage or raising fewer cattle.
Last year, Montana herds lost more cattle than any state in the country, with cattle inventory down 10% this year – the largest drop since the mid 1980s.
“The drought situation is better, but not good,” Fuller said bluntly.
Fuller concluded her presentation with responses from the annual Wheat and Barley Committee survey, which asked producers about the perceived profitability of their operation.
The largest group of wheat and barley producers ever expected their profitability to decline next year, the survey found. Last year, 25% of surveyed farmers expected their profitability to decline, but this year that number climbed to nearly 43%.
Another agricultural survey Fuller presented found that 2022 government payments to farmers were higher than average – indicating agriculture is in financial distress.
“A small change in prices can lead to a large change in margins,” Fuller said.
