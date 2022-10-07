The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation said Wednesday that recent rainfall has done little to pull the state out of a long-term drought.
While drought conditions have improved slightly in Montana this year from precipitation, experts said it’s not enough to end the drought, according to a report to the Governor’s Drought and Water Supply Advisory Committee.
A DNRC press release from Wednesday said 2022 saw the third-warmest August on record in Montana, and temperatures in September were five degrees above average across much of the state.
“While we did see an improvement in drought conditions when compared to the same time last year, the state remains in a long-term pattern of severe drought that will require significant moisture to break the drought cycle,” Michael Downey, DNRC drought program coordinator, said in the release.
As of Tuesday, 89% of the state was experiencing abnormally dry conditions, including 100% of Gallatin County. About 12% of the state was experiencing extreme drought conditions, but at the same time last year, 66% of the state was in extreme or exceptional drought, according to the state’s drought monitor.
The DNRC release said that parts of northeast, southwest and southeast Montana have been experiencing drought conditions for the last 728 days — the longest period of continuous drought in Montana since the early 2000s.
“High summer temperatures have depleted streams, and two years of severe to extreme drought has severely impacted Montana’s natural resources, agriculture, and recreation economies,” Downey said.
Experts also forecast warmer-than-average temperatures through October, but a La Niña year has some at the National Weather Service “cautiously optimistic” above-average precipitation could alleviate drought in some parts of the state, the DNRC release said.
