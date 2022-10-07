Let the news come to you

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation said Wednesday that recent rainfall has done little to pull the state out of a long-term drought.

While drought conditions have improved slightly in Montana this year from precipitation, experts said it’s not enough to end the drought, according to a report to the Governor’s Drought and Water Supply Advisory Committee.

A DNRC press release from Wednesday said 2022 saw the third-warmest August on record in Montana, and temperatures in September were five degrees above average across much of the state.

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

