Sen. Steve Daines, College of Agriculture Dean Sreekala Bajwa, MSU Extension Directory Cody Stone, and Montana Farm Bureau Federation President Cyndi Johnson discuss farm bill policies on Friday, March 10, 2023.
Montana’s Republican Sen. Steve Daines talked about the importance of crop insurance and wildfire mitigation in Bozeman this week during a discussion about farm bill priorities.
Daines spoke Friday at Montana State University’s Post Farm, where people from the agriculture and forestry industries gathered to tell the senator their policy goals on risk management programs, research, and food security measures, as renewal of the landmark legislation approaches.
The farm bill, a more than $400 billion policy package renewed by Congress every five years, is the main governing policy for agriculture, forestry, and food assistance. It’s what pays for federal crop insurance and loans, floor pricing for commodities, and food stamps, among other U.S. Department of Agriculture programs.
Right now, figuring out what’s in the next farm bill — and how to allocate the money — is top of mind for agriculture groups and producers around the country. The existing farm bill expires at the end of September.
“To hear directly from producers, from researchers at Montana State looking into the future of ag, from the forest product industry — this input is what we can use back in Washington to make sure we get a better farm bill for Montana,” Daines said.
Cyndi Johnson, president of the Montana Farm Bureau Federation, said a big priority is to strengthen the relationship between the nutrition and agriculture titles of the farm bill.
Nutrition programs that pay for SNAP and federal food assistance accounted for 80% of the 2018 farm bill cost, while the remaining money went to farmer programs.
But having the nutrition title as part of the bill is crucial to getting urban, bipartisan support for those farmer programs and preventing food insecurity, Johnson said.
The Montana Farm Bureau also wants to see continued support for crop insurance and for making sure the USDA offices are fully staffed, she added.
Cody Stone, director of MSU Extension, and Sreekala Bajwa, dean of the College of Agriculture, said it was important the farm bill continued to fund research at land grant universities, especially in rural states.
Agricultural research centers around the country are old with failing infrastructure, Bajwa said. It’s difficult to do innovative research in barns that were built in the 1800s, she said.
Funding research that tries to improve soil health, irrigation management, and existing technology is key to farmers staying afloat, Bajwa said, especially in a volatile climate like Montana’s.
“Food security is national security,” Bajwa said. “Research and education are vital to keeping our agriculture industry on the cutting edge and globally competitive.”
Others emphasized the importance of farm bill funding for wildfire management, as the U.S. Forest Service is housed within the USDA.
Communities need a reliable source of timber and protection against large-scale wildfires, said Sean Steinebach, a forester with Sun Mountain Lumber in Deer Lodge. To do so, the farm bill needs to retain and expand existing forest practices that keep fuel sources under control, he added.
Steinebach also asked Daines to expand third-party National Environmental Policy Act review, saying it helped forestry projects get completed faster. That’s important for Montana, which now has fewer than ten lumber mills statewide, he said.
Still others highlighted the need for continued funding of USDA conservation programs, like Ryan Chapin of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Those programs are important because they benefit landowners and wildlife at the same time, Chapin said.
Chapin specifically mentioned the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, which pays for landowners to introduce practices that help the environment, like rotational grazing and decreasing fertilizer use.
After the roundtable finished, Daines said he would take the priorities of Montanans back to farm bill discussion sessions in Washington.
“I know between drought, high gas prices, high fertilizer prices, it’s been a struggle to work in agriculture here,” Daines said. “So it’s really important we take input from people in Montana and make sure they’re heard.”
