Montana’s Republican Sen. Steve Daines talked about the importance of crop insurance and wildfire mitigation in Bozeman this week during a discussion about farm bill priorities.

Daines spoke Friday at Montana State University’s Post Farm, where people from the agriculture and forestry industries gathered to tell the senator their policy goals on risk management programs, research, and food security measures, as renewal of the landmark legislation approaches.

The farm bill, a more than $400 billion policy package renewed by Congress every five years, is the main governing policy for agriculture, forestry, and food assistance. It’s what pays for federal crop insurance and loans, floor pricing for commodities, and food stamps, among other U.S. Department of Agriculture programs.


