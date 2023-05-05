Let the news come to you

Crews are getting ready to repair sections of the Highline Canal in Gallatin County after overflowing water caused minor damage to the irrigation system in mid-April.

The high snowpack this year, followed by temperatures swinging to the 60s and 70s, caused snow in the canal to quickly melt, and water to overflow onto nearby land and roads.

On April 11, the canal overflowed in at least three places, said Elizabeth Emmeline, natural resource specialist for the Gallatin Conservation District. The damage is along a mile stretch of Axtell Anceny Road between the intersections of McReynolds Road and High Flat Road.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

