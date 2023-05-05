Crews are getting ready to repair sections of the Highline Canal in Gallatin County after overflowing water caused minor damage to the irrigation system in mid-April.
The high snowpack this year, followed by temperatures swinging to the 60s and 70s, caused snow in the canal to quickly melt, and water to overflow onto nearby land and roads.
On April 11, the canal overflowed in at least three places, said Elizabeth Emmeline, natural resource specialist for the Gallatin Conservation District. The damage is along a mile stretch of Axtell Anceny Road between the intersections of McReynolds Road and High Flat Road.
The canal irrigates off the Gallatin River, spanning from southwest of Gallatin Gateway to west of Churchill, and is a crucial water source for many area farmers.
Repairs are estimated to cost around $100,000, Emmeline said. The cost will be shouldered by the Highline Canal Company, but they are exploring some state grants to help relieve the financial burden.
Repair work has yet to begin. The canal company is still trying to secure a bid from Sime Construction, which did repair work for the Highline when it breached back in June 2021.
This time around, the damage is much less severe. None of the canal walls actually breached — the canal just filled with water, which spilled over the top in three places, causing some erosion damage. Water did get very close to one house, but emergency responders were able to deter the water from having severe impacts.
It was flooding from snowmelt that caused the damage — the headgate connecting the canal to the Gallatin River hadn’t been opened this year yet.
Some ditch banks partially washed away, but not entirely, said Kurtis Dykema, president of the Association of Gallatin Agricultural Irrigators.
Repair work will involve erosion mitigation, patching up the eroded banks, and putting in lining to strengthen the canal in weak areas, Dykema said.
Emmeline added workers will need to fill in eroded banks with dirt, and restructure and stabilize the areas where water flowed onto Axtell Anceny Road.
The goal is to make the end product better, safer and stronger, Dykema said.
Still, it’s been difficult to secure a construction company, because they are busy right now with other projects.
People are hoping to open the headgates to fill the canal around June 1, Dykema said. Typically, there would already be water in the canal by May 1.
“It’s a crunch time situation,” Dykema said. “We need an excavation company to fix the canal well, so as to not have more problems come up the rest of the summer.”
Snow and ice buries maintenance problems, so you can’t see the issue until things melt, Dykema said.
The Leep family, who grows grain on several land parcels in the Gallatin Valley, was one of the landowners impacted by the canal overflowing.
But because everyone is behind on spring planting, movement to address the canal’s maintenance needs has been slow, Sherwin Leep said Wednesday.
It’s important the canal gets up and running as soon as possible, especially if there isn’t good rainfall in May and June, Leep said. He added that water rights to the canal are younger, meaning that irrigator access to the canal is shut off earlier in the summer compared to other, older water sources.
“We have several farms that are irrigated off that canal so I guess the impact is yet to be known,” Leep said. “The window where we may have water could be at risk here, with a late start and early shut off. You never know.”
