A group of 4-H kids stood by cattle trailers Tuesday morning as they waited to check in their animals at the Big Sky Country State Fair. They clutched the health certificates they made for their steers, waiting to go over them with the fair veterinarian who makes sure all the animals stay healthy throughout the week.

Dr. Nick Johnson, owner of the Sorensen-Intermountain Veterinary Hospital in Belgrade, specializes in large animal medicine and is working as the fair veterinarian this week. He spends his days caring for cattle, horses, pigs, and other big animals in Montana.

Tuesday morning, Johnson stood by the animal trailers conducting check-ins for each animal before they entered the fairgrounds. That morning he was checking all the cattle — Johnson estimated he looked over around 70.

Isabel Hicks can be reached at 406-582-2651 or at ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

