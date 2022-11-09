Over 1,700 high school and middle school students will flock to Bozeman Thursday for the annual Future Farmers of America Agriculture Expo.
The expo, which runs Thursday to Saturday at Montana State University and the fairgrounds, will see representatives from each of the 109 FFA chapters across the state. It’s the largest FFA event in Montana besides their state convention, said FFA development director Morgan Kuntz.
Kuntz said the goal of the expo aligns with FFA’s general mission: to improve the lives of students through leadership and career development related to agricultural education.
The event will feature leadership development workshops and talks about career options with industry representatives, an MSU release said.
FFA is also “extremely excited” for the event’s keynote Thursday night, Kuntz said, which will focus on mental health and healthy coping mechanisms — a topic Montana agriculture groups have increasingly tried to highlight.
The agriculture industry has the highest suicide rate of any other occupation, according to a 2016 CDC study. Countless farmers and ranchers struggle in silence with mental health, Kuntz said.
Stuart Ellis-Myers, also known as “Twitchy,” lives with anxiety, depression, and Tourettes syndrome and has spoken about mental health at conferences across the country, including at the Montana Stockgrowers and Montana Grain Growers conferences.
“He will speak to the stigma surrounding mental health and how it isn’t a limiting factor (to someone’s life),” Kuntz said. “We want to share healthy, positive coping mechanisms with youth.”
The expo will also have 27 different events for FFA students to compete in, Kuntz said. Competitions cover everything from livestock judging to public speaking skills to forestry knowledge.
Agriculture is a diverse industry that’s about more than cows, and events at the expo will reflect that, Kuntz said.
The expo will also have a career fair for students Friday at the Strand Union Building on campus.
FFA is relying on “volunteers in the hundreds” to put on the event, and they’re still looking for more. “It takes a village,” Kuntz said.
If any Bozemanites want to volunteer at the expo, they can stop by Strand Union Thursday to see where help is needed.
