Over 1,700 high school and middle school students will flock to Bozeman Thursday for the annual Future Farmers of America Agriculture Expo.

The expo, which runs Thursday to Saturday at Montana State University and the fairgrounds, will see representatives from each of the 109 FFA chapters across the state. It’s the largest FFA event in Montana besides their state convention, said FFA development director Morgan Kuntz.

Kuntz said the goal of the expo aligns with FFA’s general mission: to improve the lives of students through leadership and career development related to agricultural education.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com

