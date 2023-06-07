The Kichawi Kill mixture, which consists of cooked rice and wooden dowels coated with fungi, is planted next to a maize seed on a farm in Kenya. The bioherbicide mixture controls the parasitic weed Striga.
Farmer Lillian Makokha uses Kichawi Kill on her own farm, and also creates the cooked rice inoculum for her village. Makokha holds maize that's been treated with Kichawi Kill in one hand and smaller maize without treatment in the other.
Lillian Makokha plants seeds coated with Kichawi Kill on her farm in Kakamega, Kenya in February 2023.
Photo courtesy Claire Sands Baker
Photo courtesy Claire Sands Baker
Claire Sands Baker poses with friends on a field visit to Kenya to check on the progress of farmers using Kichawi Kill to control weeds on their farms.
Photo courtesy Claire Sands Baker
Farmers work a field in Kenya that's been impacted by striga, or witchweed. The Toothpick Project's bioherbicide Kichawi Kill aims to control the weed with a naturally occurring soil fungus.
Photo courtesy Claire Sands Baker
Photo courtesy Claire Sands Baker
Claire Sands Baker and her dad David Sands relaxed in the backyard of their family house in Bozeman on Monday, trying to rest ahead of an international flight to Sweden the next day.
The father-daughter duo sipped coffee in unison as they tangled with feelings of nervousness and excitement. Depending on how the trip goes, they could win $2 million to invigorate their budding bioherbicide business. Or, they could fly home and return to limited money to advance the work.
Sands, a retired plant pathologist from Montana State University, said the idea that launched their company, Toothpick Project, is simple. They're meeting biological problems with biological solutions.