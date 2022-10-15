Let the news come to you

Infections of highly pathogenic avian influenza this year in Montana have experts warning hunters and farmers to take precautions against the virus that historically has dissipated in spring.

According to state officials, the rate of wild birds succumbing to the virus this year is higher than normal, and seeing infections this late into the year is abnormal as well.

This fall, hunters should be aware of the higher potential for exposure to bird flu, said Jennifer Ramsey, wildlife veterinarian for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. People should make sure they are informed about the risks and wear gloves when handling dead birds, which they should avoid touching at all if possible. Geese and raptors like eagles and hawks are most likely to carry the virus.

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

