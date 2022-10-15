Infections of highly pathogenic avian influenza this year in Montana have experts warning hunters and farmers to take precautions against the virus that historically has dissipated in spring.
According to state officials, the rate of wild birds succumbing to the virus this year is higher than normal, and seeing infections this late into the year is abnormal as well.
This fall, hunters should be aware of the higher potential for exposure to bird flu, said Jennifer Ramsey, wildlife veterinarian for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. People should make sure they are informed about the risks and wear gloves when handling dead birds, which they should avoid touching at all if possible. Geese and raptors like eagles and hawks are most likely to carry the virus.
Ramsey said the strain of bird flu this year seems to be more transmissible and deadly than in years past.
As of mid-October, experts confirmed bird flu in 12 flocks of domestic poultry and 52 wild birds in Montana, affecting over 82,000 birds.
In Gallatin County, there was one bird flu outbreak in April that affected 20 birds, and 11 cases of the virus in wild birds like owls, hawks, and geese, according to state data as of Oct. 13.
The last outbreak of bird flu in the U.S. was in 2014-2015. This year’s outbreak has already surpassed the number of flocks and states impacted last time, and the country will soon surpass the number of birds affected, USDA data found.
Nationally the 2022 outbreak has hit 42 states and 528 flocks, resulting in the depopulation (killing) of almost 50 million birds as of Friday.
In the past, bird flu outbreaks have generally tapered down in the spring. Wild birds were also less affected — instead they often passed the virus to domestic birds rather than succumbing to it themselves.
But bird flu cases as late as September have some experts confused.
“This virus is behaving differently than we’ve seen before in the U.S.,” Ramsey said. “There are a lot of unknowns. People are wondering if it will just be around from now on… only time will tell.”
Mortality to birds is not as high as it was this spring however, a trend which Ramsey hopes continues.
The higher rates of bird flu in wildlife have increased the risk of transmission to domestic birds. People with domestic farms should take steps to separate their flocks from wild birds, said Tahnee Syzmanski, assistant state veterinarian for Montana.
If a flock is confirmed positive, it will be quarantined and depopulated to limit further spread, Syzmanski said. Then the area must be cleaned and sit fallow for 120 to 150 days.
The USDA offers some indemnity payments for affected flocks, but farmers who have flocks that test positive will experience economic losses, Syzmanski said.
“One reason we respond so aggressively is the zoonotic implications of (bird flu),” Syzmanski said. “We don’t want to leave the virus on the landscape to mutate.”
This strain of the bird flu virus has made its way to a handful of mammals like foxes and skunks in at least seven states, the New York Times reported in June.
It also managed to infect two humans, in the United Kingdom and Colorado, who experienced mild symptoms and recovered.
Scientists consider HPAI a “potentially zoonotic virus,” meaning it can be transmitted from animals to humans. But people should still feel free to consume poultry safely, Syzmanski said.
“The risk to humans is probably low, but not zero,” Ramsey added.
The veterinarians stressed the state is continuing to see infections, and there is still risk on the landscape that necessitates precautions. Winter migrations for wild birds will likely cause further transmission, they said.
A 2021 report from the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said that emergency vaccination has not been implemented in the recent U.S. bird flu outbreaks.
“The primary response strategy to end a highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak is stamping-out without vaccination, a method considered to be the most effective and rapid way to eradicate the disease from the nation’s flocks,” the report said.
