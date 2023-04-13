Bird influenza
A sign on the front door of the Montana Veterinary Diagnostic Lab warns visitors to not bring avian samples on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2022.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Officials are warning Montanans to keep themselves and their pets away from dead birds, as a bird flu outbreak now in its second year starts to infect more mammals.

In Montana, close to 82,500 domestic birds have been culled from the ongoing outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, since the state saw its first case in a poultry flock last April.

But on top of the losses for farm-raised birds, the outbreak has also taken a harder toll on wild birds than in years past. That’s led at least 12 mammals in Montana to succumb to the disease, which experts say they likely got from eating infected wild birds.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member.

