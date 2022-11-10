Let the news come to you

Montanans will see record-high prices for their Thanksgiving turkey this year as bird flu and inflation roil the country — and it may be harder to find the state’s famous Hutterite turkeys in Bozeman.

This year’s strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza, H5N1, is hardier than previous strains, experts say. As of Friday, over 50 million birds in the U.S. have been destroyed because of bird flu exposure. In Montana, nearly 82,500 have been killed.

The virus has decreased the turkey supply nationwide and driven up costs for consumers in an already-volatile food market by as much as 112%, according to Farm Bureau data.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

