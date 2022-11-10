Montanans will see record-high prices for their Thanksgiving turkey this year as bird flu and inflation roil the country — and it may be harder to find the state’s famous Hutterite turkeys in Bozeman.
This year’s strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza, H5N1, is hardier than previous strains, experts say. As of Friday, over 50 million birds in the U.S. have been destroyed because of bird flu exposure. In Montana, nearly 82,500 have been killed.
The virus has decreased the turkey supply nationwide and driven up costs for consumers in an already-volatile food market by as much as 112%, according to Farm Bureau data.
“My guess is that most consumers will just take those higher costs,” said Eric Belasco, an agricultural economist for Montana State University. “No one wants to give up their Thanksgiving turkey… there’s not a lot of substitutability.”
In October, turkey prices averaged at $1.85 a pound, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture market reports. That’s about 40 cents higher than they were a year ago. At the start of 2019, turkeys averaged 90 cents a pound.
The majority of turkeys produced in Montana come from Hutterite colonies, whose farms have been hit hard this year by expenses and disease.
The Bozeman Co-op locations will not sell Hutterite turkeys this Thanksgiving, following bird flu impacting their supplier’s facility, their meat department said. Instead, they will have Ferndale turkeys from Minnesota.
The Bozeman Town and Country stores will sell Norbest turkeys from Utah for $2.19 a pound and Montana Hutterite turkeys for $2.59 a pound this year. Last year, a turkey sold for around $1.49 a pound at the store.
Mark Madon, the meat manager for Town and Country on 19th, said the Bozeman stores had to get Hutterite turkeys from stores in Billings and Lewistown because the colony that normally supplies them had to cull their entire flock.
This year’s bird flu outbreak is different from years past because the virus doesn’t seem to be going away. In the last outbreak in 2015, the country saw its final case in June. But this year, at least 30 flocks across the U.S. have tested positive in November.
That’s a big deal to turkey producers, who are now being hit with bird flu near Thanksgiving, and not just in spring.
The Glendale Colony in Glacier County had to destroy over 1,000 birds in early October because of bird flu. They planned to sell the birds to grocery stores, but can’t anymore.
“We can’t sell any turkeys this year. The government came and destroyed them,” said Benjamin Wipf, barn manager for the colony. “We couldn’t even have any to butcher for ourselves.”
Henry Wurz, poultry manager for Cascade Colony, was able to escape bird flu in his turkeys but had to cull over 1,000 ducks after one tested positive in April.
The barn had to be heated, disinfected, and kept empty for almost two months. Still, the barn was cleared before turkeys came at the end of July.
Wurz kept the turkey barn meticulously clean, taking every precaution. He was the only person allowed to enter the barn, and disinfected his clothes and shoes every time he went inside.
“I will take every precaution that I know to prevent it from happening again,” Wurz said.
Marcus Hofer, the turkey barn manager at New Rockport Colony, said the colony raised 3,000 instead of 4,000 turkeys this year because of bird flu fears. They have not had a case this year.
“I thought if we lose birds this year then we won’t have as many to lose,” Hofer said.
Ted Hofer, turkey manager for the Springdale Colony, was also spared by bird flu this year but noted the price of feed, fuel and heating costs was 25% higher than last year.
“Everything is up with inflation,” Hofer said. “Our profit is not going to be what it was the past few years.”
Hofer noted that some of the breeding operations that supply the colony baby turkeys and chicks were hit by bird flu. That could limit the amount of birds available to the colony next year.
Belasco said that losing a flock to bird flu carries a huge financial and emotional impact to producers.
There are federal programs to help compensate for the lost birds’ value, but they don’t compensate for all the feed and work it took to grow that animal.
“All of that is lost at that point,” Belasco said. “Farmers will take the hit this year and just hope it doesn’t come back.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.