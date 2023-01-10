Let the news come to you

In 2007, the Montana Department of Agriculture tried to get people to report their huckleberry patches.

That didn’t go so well. Now, the department wants to undo its own requirement.

On Tuesday the House Agriculture Committee heard House Bill 94, which proposes getting rid of rarely-used huckleberry regulations. Rep. Paul Green, R-Hardin, sponsored the legislation at the request of the Department of Agriculture.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

