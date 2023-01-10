In 2007, the Montana Department of Agriculture tried to get people to report their huckleberry patches.
That didn’t go so well. Now, the department wants to undo its own requirement.
On Tuesday the House Agriculture Committee heard House Bill 94, which proposes getting rid of rarely-used huckleberry regulations. Rep. Paul Green, R-Hardin, sponsored the legislation at the request of the Department of Agriculture.
The law on the books now requires people to register where they picked huckleberries with the Montana Department of Agriculture. That information remains confidential, but the department can respond to general inquiries about whether a particular area is listed for its huckleberries.
The only problem: No one ever shared the location of their beloved huckleberry patches.
The Department of Agriculture and Lt. Gov. Kristin Juras supported the bill Tuesday, saying the standing rule was unnecessary and never used.
No one testified against the bill on Tuesday.
“The reality is, huckleberries are not a traditional crop,” said Cort Jensen, lobbyist for the Department of Agriculture. “You have to wild harvest them, so people generally are pretty protective of where they pick their berries.”
“Nobody at all ever sent in information on where they get their berries,” Jensen added.
The rest of the law requires people selling Montana huckleberry products to source from the patches reported to the department. That’s pretty hard to enforce when no one is reporting them, Jensen said.
There are no employees attached to enforcing the rule, and there is no mechanism set up to fine people for noncompliance, he added.
The department requested to repeal the entire rule. But if legislators wanted to keep it, amending it so that huckleberry reporting doesn’t fall under control of the agriculture marketing department could be an option, Jensen said in a December interview.
“The concept just didn’t work out as drafted,” Jensen said.
The committee did not immediately vote on the bill.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.