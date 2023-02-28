Let the news come to you

A bill that would provide homeowners and developers more clarity about water access is steadily progressing through the Montana Legislature.

House Bill 435, sponsored by John Fitzpatrick, R-Anaconda, would make it so construction of a water supply system using an exempt well is enough for water rights to be certified.

That’s important so that developers don’t have to build a house before they can guarantee it water access, Fitzpatrick said.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

