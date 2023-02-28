A bill that would provide homeowners and developers more clarity about water access is steadily progressing through the Montana Legislature.
House Bill 435, sponsored by John Fitzpatrick, R-Anaconda, would make it so construction of a water supply system using an exempt well is enough for water rights to be certified.
That’s important so that developers don’t have to build a house before they can guarantee it water access, Fitzpatrick said.
An amended version of the bill passed a final vote of 98 to 1 on the House floor Monday, and now heads to the Senate for debate.
Exempt wells in Montana are often built for small-scale water use, like for individual property use or upcoming subdivisions.
As long as an exempt well doesn’t use more than 35 gallons of water per minute, without exceeding 10 acre-feet a year, it can skip the general water rights permitting process.
The law on the books now requires a house to be standing in order to finalize water rights for an exempt well.
“That’s a big problem, because people bought those lots with the understanding they purchased land with an assured water supply,” Fitzpatrick said in the House Natural Resources Committee bill hearing. “But that’s not currently the case.”
HB 435 would change that — so construction of just the water system itself is enough to guarantee access to the water.
Fitzpatrick argued that failure to guarantee water access for houses undermines the value of the land and is a recipe for lawsuits.
Beneficial use should occur when the water system is complete and capable of delivering water — it shouldn’t be an unknown that developers have to figure out once construction is finished, Fitzpatrick said.
In introducing the bill, Fitzpatrick disclosed he worked for a developer that was running into issues his legislation hopes to address.
But opponents feared potential environmental impacts if subdivisions expanded their use of exempt wells.
Fitzpatrick said he worked to create an amendment that would address those concerns.
The amendment clarifies that exempt wells can’t be located in sensitive stream depletion zones, and that their use will still not exceed more than 10 acre-feet per year.
Developers will also have to submit a copy of the environmental quality approval for the water system alongside its notice of completion. They’ll also have to track and report the water appropriated annually.
Initial opponents of the bill — like Trout Unlimited and the Montana Senior Water Rights Coalition — said in testimony they supported the bill as amended.
