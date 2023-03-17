A bill that would strip meat inspection requirements for some animals is progressing through the Montana Legislature.
The Department of Livestock said Senate Bill 37, sponsored by Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, would help them use resources more efficiently.
The bill cleared the Senate 36-13 in January. The House Agriculture Committee first heard the bill Thursday.
The bill would make state inspection voluntary for rabbits and alternative livestock that are slaughtered for sale. Alternative livestock include animals like alpacas, llamas, and commercially raised elk and deer.
The change aligns state and federal guidelines. None of those species require inspection under the Federal Meat Inspection Act.
Producers could still have meat inspected by the state if they wanted to, but they’d have to pay a fee. The change would impact less than 5% of animals slaughtered in Montana, according to the Department of Livestock, which requested the bill.
Bison also don’t require federal inspection, but the department left them under state inspection requirements because of their commercial sales in Montana.
Marty Zaluski, the state veterinarian, said the change would help the livestock department save on limited resources.
“We don’t see the necessity, nor do we have requests from rabbit raisers, that we should keep them under inspection,” Zaluski said Thursday to the House Agriculture Committee.
“We don’t feel like inspection resources are used well for this purpose when we can spend our primary efforts on livestock, poultry, swine and bison,” Zaluski added.
On the Senate floor in January, Sen. Shannon O’Brien, D-Missoula, said the bill was concerning for people who buy rabbit meat at grocery stores.
“There’s no guarantee whatsoever that meat will be inspected or that facility would be inspected. It’s a concern that I would have,” O’Brien said. “I think it’s fair to say that meat we buy at grocery stores should have a standard.”
But Hertz, the bill sponsor who owns six grocery stores himself, said no grocer would purchase rabbits without liability insurance and a known inspection, and that rabbits are not often found in grocery stores anyway.
The legislation doesn’t really apply to rabbits in grocery stores, Hertz said. It’s more so a bill geared toward people who raise or trap rabbits on their property, do their own processing, and want to sell to their neighbors.
Hertz said one of his constituents who wanted to do that reached out to him with confusion as to why the state required rabbit inspections when federal guidelines didn’t. The bill would align those guidelines.
“If this passes, people could raise and process their animals to sell out of their home — legally,” Hertz said.
“There’s definitely already a black market for that, but this bill would make it legal,” he added.
The livestock department has admitted previously that inspections provide a public health safeguard that could be lost to the bill.
But the number of animals affected is so small that the risk increase is negligible, Zaluski, the state veterinarian, said in a January interview.
The House Agriculture Committee had not voted on the bill as of Friday.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.