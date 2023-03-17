Let the news come to you

A bill that would strip meat inspection requirements for some animals is progressing through the Montana Legislature.

The Department of Livestock said Senate Bill 37, sponsored by Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, would help them use resources more efficiently.

The bill cleared the Senate 36-13 in January. The House Agriculture Committee first heard the bill Thursday.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

