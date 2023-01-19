Let the news come to you

A bill that seeks to cut taxes on business equipment passed an initial vote in the House Finance Committee on Thursday.

House Bill 212, sponsored by Rep. Josh Kassmier, R-Fort Benton, would expand Montana’s business equipment tax exemption from $300,000 to $1 million. The move would effectively eliminate the business equipment tax for more than 5,000 small businesses, farms and ranches that operate costly equipment like tractors and irrigation pivots.

Policymakers voted 15 to six to advance the bill to the Senate Floor. It was amended once to clarify the new funding structures to pay for schools and local governments that business equipment taxes help fund now.


