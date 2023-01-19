A bill that seeks to cut taxes on business equipment passed an initial vote in the House Finance Committee on Thursday.
House Bill 212, sponsored by Rep. Josh Kassmier, R-Fort Benton, would expand Montana’s business equipment tax exemption from $300,000 to $1 million. The move would effectively eliminate the business equipment tax for more than 5,000 small businesses, farms and ranches that operate costly equipment like tractors and irrigation pivots.
Policymakers voted 15 to six to advance the bill to the Senate Floor. It was amended once to clarify the new funding structures to pay for schools and local governments that business equipment taxes help fund now.
Kassmier’s bill follows similar work he did in 2021 to increase that tax exemption from $100,000 to $300,000.
Bill proponents argued that the exemption will allow businesses to invest in their growth and create more jobs for Montanans.
“From neighborhood print shops to farms and ranches, lowering the tax on equipment necessary to run a business allows those businesses to reinvest in their success and drive economic development for their local communities,” Todd O’Hair, president and CEO for the Montana Chamber of Commerce, said in supporting testimony Tuesday.
But opponents pointed out that Montana businesses have already gotten a handful of tax cuts over the past few decades, whereas property taxes have only skyrocketed.
“The reality is that over the last 25 years, homeowners in Montana have seen their property tax obligation grow in relation to owners of business equipment,” said Rose Bender on behalf of the Montana Budget and Policy Center.
“Chipping away at our ongoing tax base will limit our ability to make needed investments,” Bender added.
Bender was the only person to oppose the bill on Tuesday.
According to the bill’s fiscal note, the decrease in tax money will be compensated from the state general fund. Specifically, the increased exemption would deplete money from the general fund 95-mill and university system 6-mill, which help pay for local governments and public schools.
The note says that local jurisdictions, other than schools, would be reimbursed for the lost revenue through Montana’s entitlement share program. Reimbursement to public school districts would come from an adjustment to the guaranteed tax base aid ratio, which is the mechanism for funding public schools.
“The tax revenue foregone associated with the reduction in taxable value for local taxing jurisdiction is reimbursed through entitlement share payments, limiting tax shifting onto other property owners,” the Department of Revenue wrote in the fiscal note.
If passed, the state would have to draw $4.69 million from its general fund in fiscal year 2024, $6.05 million in 2025, $6.08 million in 2026 and $6.11 million in 2027.
The tax cuts come as Montana’s budget sits on a historic surplus of roughly $1.5 billion. The Gianforte administration plans to spend that surplus on tax relief and debt repayment, among other priorities, his office said in November.
