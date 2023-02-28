A bill that would ease the business equipment tax burden for thousands of Montanans passed the Senate on Tuesday and is headed to Gov. Greg Gianforte’s desk.
House Bill 212, introduced by Rep. Josh Kassmier, R-Fort Benton, would raise the state’s business equipment tax exemption from $300,000 to $1 million. It’s been amended twice to clarify the new funding structures to pay for schools and local governments that the equipment tax covers now.
The bill passed its final vote in the Senate with a margin of 33-17. It cleared the House in early February.
The change would effectively eliminate the equipment tax for more than 5,000 businesses — many of which are farms and ranches that operate large, expensive equipment like tractors and combines.
In 2021, Kassmier worked to increase the tax exemption from $100,000 to $300,000.
Bill supporters, like the Montana Chamber of Commerce and Montana Farm Bureau Federation, argued that the tax cut frees up money for businesses to invest in expanding, creating more jobs and strengthening local economies.
The exemption could save a business some $6,000 a year in taxes, said Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, another sponsor of the bill. Year to year, those savings add up fast, he said.
“This is very important, particularly to our small business throughout the state,” Hertz said on the Senate floor in mid-February.
But bill opponents feared that the tax exemption would decrease money available for public services and shift the burden to property taxpayers.
Rose Bender, lobbyist for the Montana Budget and Policy Center, said in testimony that the number of people paying business equipment tax has already fallen substantially.
In 2008, 20,000 businesses paid the tax, but today, that number is closer to 3,000, Bender said.
“The vast majority of businesses are already exempt from this tax,” Bender said. “Chipping away at our tax base is impacting our ability to make needed investments for our state.”
While business taxes have fallen over the years, property taxes have skyrocketed to make up for that loss in revenue, Bender argued.
The bill was twice amended in the House to clarify the loss in revenue will be reimbursed to local governments through entitlement share payments. That change will limit the tax shifting onto other property owners, according to the bill’s amended fiscal note.
Money from the equipment tax now goes to local governments, Montana’s public universities, and Montana’s public K-12 schools.
Other reimbursements will be “fully offset” by drawing from the state general fund, the fiscal note said.
According to the analysis, by 2027, the tax cut will decrease that fund by $9.1 million.
The other amendment coordinates the bill’s fate with five other bills in the Legislature that could reduce property tax burden — House bills 192, 221, 22, 251, and 267.
If all of those bills pass, the business tax exemption will stay at $1 million. If any of them fail to gain support, the exemption will fall to $500,000.
