A bill that would ease the business equipment tax burden for thousands of Montanans passed the Senate on Tuesday and is headed to Gov. Greg Gianforte’s desk.

House Bill 212, introduced by Rep. Josh Kassmier, R-Fort Benton, would raise the state’s business equipment tax exemption from $300,000 to $1 million. It’s been amended twice to clarify the new funding structures to pay for schools and local governments that the equipment tax covers now.

The bill passed its final vote in the Senate with a margin of 33-17. It cleared the House in early February.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com

