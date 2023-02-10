The Livingston Food Resource Center is pictured on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. A bill that would provide money for Montana food banks to purchase more from local farmers passed unanimously out of the House Agriculture Committee this week.
Phil Davidson cuts locally sourced beets while volunteering in the kitchen at the Livingston Food Resource Center on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. A bill that would provide money for Montana food banks to purchase more from local farmers passed unanimously out of the House Agriculture Committee this week.
A cooler filled with food sourced from Montana is available to customers at the Livingston Food Resource Center on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. A bill that would provide money for Montana food banks to purchase more from local farmers passed unanimously out of the House Agriculture Committee this week.
Bags of flour from Fort Benton are stacked in the bakery at the Livingston Food Resource Center on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. A bill that would provide money for Montana food banks to purchase more from local farmers passed unanimously out of the House Agriculture Committee this week.
Katie Going, a staff member at the Livingston Food Resource Center, sorts through organized bags of frozen vegetables and chickens sourced in Montana in the food pantry's freezer on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. A bill that would provide money for Montana food banks to purchase more from local farmers passed unanimously out of the House Agriculture Committee this week.
A bill that would provide money for Montana food banks to purchase more from local farmers passed unanimously out of the House Agriculture Committee this week.
House Bill 276, sponsored by Rep. Marty Malone, R-Pray, would allocate $1 million for a Farm to Food Bank grant program managed by the Department of Agriculture. Supporters say the legislation would help food banks meet demand for fresh, local food while also creating new markets for farmers.
No one spoke in opposition to the bill when it was first introduced in late January.
Legislators advanced the amended legislation on Tuesday. The bill was tweaked slightly from allocating $1 million for two years on July 1, 2023, to allocating $500,000 each year for two years. That would make sure the one-time funding isn’t exhausted within the first year.
The tweaks make for a more clearly defined bill when it reaches the House Floor, committee vice chair Dave Fern, D-Whitefish, said in the meeting Tuesday.
A House Floor reading of the bill was yet to be scheduled as of Friday.
Representatives said the bill was a win-win because it supports food banks, farmers, and local food systems.
In 1950, 70% of food consumed in Montana came from local sources. In 2021, the number was just 3%, according to a report from the nonprofit Grow Montana, which attributed the shift to consolidation of farms and steady disappearance of smaller operations.
“I like how this bill helps small producers stay afloat by establishing more of a sales network,” Malone, the bill sponsor, said Tuesday.
If the program is successful, the one-time funding could be renewed or supported by private donations in the future, he added.
Organizations like the Gallatin Valley Food Bank said they would use grant money to set up more purchasing agreements with local producers if the bill passes.
The nonprofit purchases some food from local producers like Root Cellar Foods, Amaltheia and Gallatin Valley Botanical, but they want to make those relationships more permanent and expand what they purchase, Jill Holder, the food bank’s food and nutrition director, said in a January interview.
The goal is to always have fresh produce stocked at all times, Holder said. But food banks across the country often want more fruit, vegetables and other perishables than they can get.
Holder added that if the food bank could make yearly purchases from farmers, local producers would benefit by having a guaranteed sale in an unstable food market.
Around nine percent of the food bank’s food is purchased, while the rest comes from donations from individuals, commercial operations, and the USDA, Holder said. While ideally they would like to support more farmers, they still have to be fiscally responsible, she added.
The legislation comes at a time when soaring food prices have left Montana food banks with fewer donations and resources than previous years.
In November 2021, 29,000 households used a Montana food bank. A year later, that grew to 44,000 households, according to Montana Food Bank Network chief policy officer Lorianne Burhop.