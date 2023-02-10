Let the news come to you

A bill that would provide money for Montana food banks to purchase more from local farmers passed unanimously out of the House Agriculture Committee this week.

House Bill 276, sponsored by Rep. Marty Malone, R-Pray, would allocate $1 million for a Farm to Food Bank grant program managed by the Department of Agriculture. Supporters say the legislation would help food banks meet demand for fresh, local food while also creating new markets for farmers.

No one spoke in opposition to the bill when it was first introduced in late January.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

