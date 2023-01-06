Let the news come to you

A bill seeking to modernize regulations for Montana livestock auctions easily passed an initial vote on the House floor Friday.

Representatives voted 100 to zero to advance House Bill 153, sponsored by Rep. Brandon Ler, R-Savage. If it clears a final vote in the House, it will head to the Senate.

The bill was one of several requested by the Montana Department of Livestock aimed at updating decades-old regulations.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com

