A bill seeking to modernize regulations for Montana livestock auctions easily passed an initial vote on the House floor Friday.
Representatives voted 100 to zero to advance House Bill 153, sponsored by Rep. Brandon Ler, R-Savage. If it clears a final vote in the House, it will head to the Senate.
The bill was one of several requested by the Montana Department of Livestock aimed at updating decades-old regulations.
Many livestock auctions take place over the internet now rather than at stockyards, which creates more opportunity for ranchers to be defrauded of their money, Department of Livestock Director Mike Honeycutt said in an interview Friday. But Montana law, as it stands now, doesn’t have language to regulate online cattle sales.
The bill requires online livestock auctions be bonded the same way in-person cattle auctions are now. The bonding requirement creates a shared account for ranchers and sellers that’s overseen by the state. That account ensures as soon as a sale closes, producers get their money from the people who auctioned off cattle for them.
The goal is to protect producers from predatory marketers while staying up to date with how commerce is changing in the internet age, Honeycutt said.
“There is inherently more risk now,” he said.
The bill also takes out two regulatory requirements the Department of Livestock views as unnecessary.
One of those required livestock auctions to send the department a list of the other livestock markets within a 200 mile radius. The other required them to estimate the anticipated revenue the state would get from inspecting the cattle.
The Montana Stockgrowers Association, Montana Farm Bureau Federation, and Montana Farmers Union supported the bill.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.