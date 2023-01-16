With drought and water scarcity continuing to plague the West, the Montana Legislature has tasked itself with a monumental problem: how to manage a resource no one can live without.
The Senate Natural Resources Committee voted last week to advance a controversial water rights bill, after adding a handful of amendments to the legislation. Six legislators voted in support of the bill and five opposed it.
Senate Bill 72, introduced by Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, would change how water rights disputes are handled in Montana.
It’s one of two bills requested by the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation this session, following the agency’s year-long Comprehensive Water Review Report that sought to improve management for Montana’s drying water supply.
The committee held two hearings on the bill last week, and ultimately advanced it on Friday after making amendments that tweaked language and clarified concerns brought forth in testimony.
The move would largely shift decision-making power from district courts to the Water Court. Supporters have said it would allow for the expertise of water judges throughout the process, and keep water users from having to wait for district courts to hear their cases, which are lower priority than criminal cases and family matters.
But opponents worried a “one-size-fits-all” approach could have unintended consequences, and said local decision making is already working well.
Today, junior water rights claims, changes and permits filed after 1973 are handled by the DNRC, with district courts and water commissioners intervening if needed. That wasn’t always the case — and if the bill passes, it could change.
In 1979, lawmakers created the Montana Water Court to adjudicate disputes of the state’s nearly 220,000 pre-1973 water rights.
Water rights in Montana and across the West are decided by priority date. The “first in time, first in right” doctrine means that older, senior water rights are prioritized over younger, junior water rights.
That means it’s of critical importance to know who holds the senior water rights, where they are, and how much water they claim.
The monumental task of sorting through water rights exceeded the original 1982 deadline and the process is still ongoing today.
The Water Court expects to finish its work by 2028, at which point it would expire. SB 72 wants to make the Montana Water Court and its four divisions permanent, so water rights disputes could go through its streamlined process rather than multiple courts and agencies — in effect merging the pre- and post-1973 processes.
The bill does provide an exception so that a local district court judge could make water decisions if users specifically requested that.
“I think this is ultimately going to benefit water users throughout Montana by having a specialized court that can hear their issues and bring a bit more certainty to the process,” bill sponsor Sen. Fitzpatrick said in last Monday’s committee hearing.
“And hopefully people will get faster results too, because district courts are busy and often they don’t have the resources to handle some of these things.”
The bill would also shift appointment of water judges away from the chief justice to the governor’s office, which drew criticism last Monday.
“Political appointment of water court judges could have unintended consequences in the future, including giving priority to non-agricultural uses of water,” Rachel Prevost, lobbyist for the Montana Farmers Union, said in opposition testimony.
Still others noted that because the Water Court won’t expire until 2028, so lawmakers could instead take it on in 2025.
“We have until 2028, so what’s the rush?” said Mark Larson, a Teton County farmer.
But a large part of the opposition came from Teton County ranchers, who testified they had a good relationship with their water commissioner and district court. They feared the relationships would be lost if the bill passed.
John Metropolis, a lobbyist supporting those ranchers for local water management, said the bill was a “partial solution” that needed more thought.
The nearly three hours of testimony heard Monday by dozens of stakeholders ended with an agreement that the bill needed some tweaks.
Sen. Walt Sales, R-Manhattan, carried those amendments Friday, which cleaned up some bill language and clarified certain statutes.
The changes made clear district courts would still have the ability to hear water rights disputes and supervise water commissioners in addition to the Water Court. They also clarified that proactive enforcement of water rights by the Water Court would not be required.
The amendments also cleaned up language involving the appointment, confirmation and retention of water judges without tweaking the specific processes.
Finally, the last amendment stated that people with confirmed property rights are those who have standing to finalize water rights.
As of Monday afternoon, it was still unclear when the Senate floor would hear the bill.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.