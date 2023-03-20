Let the news come to you

Montana ranchers will now have a state-level fund to support livestock losses to certain diseases.

House Bill 51, sponsored by Rep. Joe Read, R-Polson, sets aside $10,000 a year for the Department of Livestock to pay ranchers indemnity for animals lost to disease. The fund is capped at $100,000 and paid for by livestock head fees.

Gov. Greg Gianforte signed the bill into law last week.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

