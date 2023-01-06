The Montana Legislature is set to review a bill that would decrease regulation around state meat inspection for certain animals.
Senate Bill 37, sponsored by Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, would make state inspection voluntary for certain animals slaughtered for sale. The Department of Livestock requested the bill to closer align guidelines with federal rules that already don’t require certain animal inspections.
The change would mean rabbits and commercially-raised elk and deer no longer require state inspection before being slaughtered for sale. None of those species are regulated under the Federal Meat Inspection Act.
Bison also don’t require federal inspection, but the Department of Livestock decided to leave them under state inspection requirements in this bill because of their commercial presence in Montana.
The switch could ease the regulatory burden for producers and Montana’s meat inspectors, but the animals impacted make up such a small portion of animals slaughtered in Montana that the changes are relatively minimal, said Mike Honeycutt, director for the Department of Livestock.
Less than 5% of animals slaughtered in Montana would be switched to voluntary inspection, Honeycutt said. Between between July and October 2022, there were zero inspections of rabbits or commercially-raised elk and deer facilities, he added.
Hertz said one of his constituents, who sells rabbits they trapped on their property to neighbors and friends, reached out with confusion as to why they had to get rabbits inspected by the state when federal guidelines didn’t require it.
That concern coupled with the governor’s efforts to decrease regulatory burden, led the Department of Livestock to request the bill, Honeycutt said.
“If this passes, people could raise and process their animals to sell out of their home — legally,” Hertz said. “There’s definitely already a black market for that, but this would make it legal.”
Animals on the list that don't require state inspection, like alpacas and llamas, can still be voluntarily inspected by the state. Producers just have to pay a small fee.
The bill would shift some required inspections to be voluntary. If if it passes, producers who do want those optional inspections would have to start paying for them.
Some producers want that inspection before sale to provide consumers additional confidence in the safety of the meat, said Montana state veterinarian Marty Zaluski.
So there could be potential opposition to new fees, but overall, the bill provides producers more flexibility in regulations, Zaluski said.
There are also potential concerns about the public health impacts of limiting some meat inspection.
“Inspection of animals before slaughter is a safeguard to make sure that sick animals don’t enter the food chain,” Zaluski said. “There’s always a small chance that something could be missed.”
But Zaluski said the number of animals affected by the change is small enough that the risk increase is negligible.
People buying these kinds of animals also likely know the producer well, Zaluski said. The sales are less anonymous and can be easily traced back to a producer, which encourages them to make sure the meat is safe.
Hertz said he didn’t anticipate the bill facing significant opposition because it’s supported by the Department of Livestock.
The bill has been referred to the Senate Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation Committee, with a hearing date still needing to be scheduled as of Friday.
“This is a pretty basic de-regulation bill,” Honeycutt said. “We just want to create more harmony between state and federal law.”
