The Montana Legislature is set to review a bill that would decrease regulation around state meat inspection for certain animals.

Senate Bill 37, sponsored by Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, would make state inspection voluntary for certain animals slaughtered for sale. The Department of Livestock requested the bill to closer align guidelines with federal rules that already don’t require certain animal inspections.

The change would mean rabbits and commercially-raised elk and deer no longer require state inspection before being slaughtered for sale. None of those species are regulated under the Federal Meat Inspection Act.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com

