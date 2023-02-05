Only Ike Hofer and his son are allowed inside the poultry barn. They always scrub their hands and disinfect their shoes before entering, and their chickens have stayed inside for months to prevent contact with wild birds.
Hofer, the poultry barn manager for Rockport Colony, a Hutterite colony in Teton County, said the tightened security is aimed at staving off the bird flu.
The colony’s laying hens haven’t yet been impacted by bird flu this outbreak, but the duo has been taking preventative measures. The bird flu did kill the colony’s 4,000 turkeys last year, only a few weeks before Thanksgiving.
Like Rockport, other Hutterite colonies in Montana were hit especially hard by bird flu this year, and were forced to depopulate thousands of birds.
It’s a similar story for poultry farms and egg producers across the nation. In Bozeman, it’s meant that grocery stores have struggled to find eggs and consumers have seen higher prices.
On Wednesday evening at Town and Country, customers scoured the fridge for their single allotted egg carton. The brands — some fully stocked and others all sold out — reflected the wide range of egg prices seen in stores right now: the most expensive dozen sold for $9.09, and the cheapest for $3.39.
The store on South 11th Avenue began restricting egg purchases in mid-January, because while the number of available eggs was falling, consumer demand was not.
Other Bozeman grocery stores like Costco took similar steps to limit egg purchases last month, reflecting the nationwide supply and demand trends that are driving up prices to egregious levels.
The impacts of inflation and an ongoing outbreak of bird flu have taken their toll on farmer profits all year — and now, more consumers are starting to feel those impacts.
Travis Frandsen, president of Town and Country Foods, said the stores have been ordering a similar number of eggs this year compared to previous years.
But it was just this January they started getting shorted on orders.
Frandsen said Town and Country gets most of its eggs from local suppliers in central Montana and the state’s Hutterite colonies, while some come from out of state.
The store’s egg orders in January have been shorted by 20% to 30%. If they ordered 100 cases of eggs, they may only get 70, Frandsen said.
Across the country, bird flu has forced the culling of 58.2 million birds, according to USDA data. The laying hen population is down 5.8% from December 2021, and egg production is down 6.6%.
Meanwhile, the cost of retail eggs has jumped 138% since the outbreak started, from a national average of $1.79 a dozen in December 2021 to $4.25 a dozen in December 2022.
While the bird flu outbreak has dragged on since last February, Frandsen said until this year, Town and Country stores have been fairly insulated from supply shortages. That’s because they have solid relationships with local producers who prioritize them as a customer, Frandsen said.
“I want people to know this is not the end of the world,” Frandsen said. “Generally, we have eggs.”
— — —
Eric Belasco, an agricultural economist for Montana State University, said the magnitude of the price shocks has been pretty dramatic.
Egg prices have more than doubled, jumping the most in price than any other food product in the last year.
The economic explanation is that eggs are inelastic, Belasco said. Like gasoline or alcohol, there aren’t great substitutes for inelastic goods, so consumers shell out money even as prices rise.
Typically, a small dip in supply of inelastic goods leads to large price increases, because consumers are willing to pay those high prices for the product.
That’s what we’re seeing with eggs, Belasco said.
But when the last significant bird flu outbreak swept the U.S. in 2015, egg prices didn’t increase by nearly as much.
In 2015, the price received index for eggs — which measures changing costs of a good while accounting for inflation — was up 50% from pre-outbreak levels.
Prices dropped after the outbreak ended in 2015. But in 2022, they climbed again — this time by nearly 140%.
“The price shock in 2015 looks like nothing compared to the shock this year,” Belasco said.
Some farm groups have called on the Federal Trade Commission to look into whether large egg suppliers are using bird flu as an excuse to price gouge, pointing to their record high profits.
But this year’s outbreak has become far more extensive than the last one, impacting nearly 8 million more birds and counting.
That coupled with high costs for feed are a recipe for higher consumer costs, Belasco said.
Matt Rothschiller, who runs Gallatin Valley Botanical, said that while the farm has managed to avoid bird flu, they still have to raise prices because their operating costs increase each year.
The biggest costs for the laying barn are labor and feed, Rothschiller said, and those will only keep going up.
This year, the chicken feed price for Rothschiller jumped from $456 a ton to $555, and it’s set to increase to $580 this coming season.
— — —
When the Rockport colony’s turkey population was culled it was a huge loss for the colony, Hofer said. Government indemnity only covers the market value of the birds and not all the feed it took to raise them, he said.
The government policy for controlling bird flu is to cull entire flocks with a known positive case.
As the scale of the outbreak continues to expand, government officials are looking into other ways to slow disease spread in the future.
One idea in discussion is requiring facilities to have biosecurity plans to receive indemnity payments, said Martin Zaluski, Montana’s state veterinarian.
That would ensure producers are taking necessary precautions to decrease the risk, Zaluski said. He added that many commercial facilities have already improved their biosecurity to protect from bird flu, by adding things like netting, rodent control, and disinfecting stations for employees.
Still, those safeguards cost producers time and money they may not have, Zaluski said.
Bird flu vaccines do exist, but they’re not used in the U.S. because they’re not fully protective — some birds would still get infected and die, Zaluski said.
There’s no treatment for the disease, and it can cause over 90% mortality to a flock in just a few days. Zaluski said it’s more humane to depopulate, and that also lowers the chance of the virus mutating and jumping to humans.
Vaccination would also hinder surveillance testing efforts because vaccinated birds could falsely test positive for the virus, he said.
U.S. trade policy stipulates not to vaccinate for bird flu, but to depopulate affected flocks instead.
Widespread vaccination would cripple international markets for American bird products, Zaluski said.
— — —
Along with Rockport, other Hutterite colonies in Montana were hit especially hard by bird flu this year and were forced to depopulate thousands of birds.
Last April, the ducks and broilers at Seville Colony contracted bird flu, and because of their proximity to the layer barn, they had to cull those chickens too. Nearly 34,000 chickens were depopulated, and it took the colony nearly eight months to get back to full egg production.
Cascade Colony also had to depopulate some 15,000 laying hens last year.
In Glendale Colony, over 1,000 turkeys caught bird flu and were culled just weeks before Thanksgiving.
The losses impacted Bozeman grocery stores and consumers too, who have to pay more for Hutterite eggs and turkeys or settle for something else.
The Bozeman Co-Op was unable to sell Hutterite turkeys this year because of bird flu in the colonies’ flocks.
Fortunately, egg suppliers for the co-op haven’t gotten the disease, and the store has avoided raising its egg prices this year, said Alison Germain, the co-op’s marketing manager.
But like other grocers right now, they can’t always guarantee stock.
Bird flu has most severely impacted large commercial suppliers, Germain said. That’s made more consumers start buying local, organic eggs — which are sometimes the only option on the shelf.
Local eggs are now more in demand, but harder to find, Germain said.
Derek Angel, whose egg distribution business sells to Bozeman stores, said that when the commercial stock goes down because of bird flu, that carries impacts to local suppliers.
None of the farms who supply for Angel Eggs have dealt with bird flu this year, but they’re stressed from taking on the demand typically shouldered by commercial farms.
Economists said egg prices should stabilize once the chicken population returns to pre-outbreak levels.
Once there’s more supply to meet demand, that will drive down the price, Belasco said.
The Bozeman grocery stores said that historically after Easter, egg demand drops.
Hens also lay fewer eggs in the winter, so naturally there is lower production this time of year anyway.
But rebuilding the nation’s flock won’t happen overnight. Producers who had fully-grown birds are now having to start from scratch.
Hens can only lay so many eggs, and there’s only so many hens, said Angel, the egg supplier.
“We can’t force them to lay more eggs just because we want them to,” he said.
Coupled with inflation, it’s unclear how much a return to supply would drive down egg prices.
“It seems like the higher prices eventually become the new norm,” Frandsen of Town and Country said. “You just can’t get eggs for 99 cents anymore, anywhere.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.