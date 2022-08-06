As the time to renew the farm bill draws closer, agriculture groups across Montana and the country are debating their priorities.
The farm bill, renewed every five years, is the federal government’s main package of legislation for agriculture and food policy. Created as part of the New Deal in 1933, it provides funding for key programs like food stamps and crop insurance.
Congress will renew the farm bill in 2023, and as new priorities crop up, so do questions of how to pay for them.
Eric Belasco, a professor of agriculture economics at MSU, said there’s limited political support to expand funding for the farm bill, so higher-priority programs will likely be funded by diverting money from existing programs. The controversy lies in which programs have money to spare.
In June, Belasco published an economic analysis report for the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition about crop insurance subsidy caps. The report found the government could potentially save billions if they capped crop insurance subsidies, which could be redirected to other programs under the farm bill.
The rationale is that the cap would affect a relatively small number of farms that are already in decent financial situations, Belasco said.
Crop insurance protects farmers from poor yields and low commodity prices so that farmers are still able to grow food, despite the risk of adverse weather or other factors out of their control.
According to the report, farmers and ranchers receive around a 60% subsidy premium discount on their insurance policies. In 2021, federal crop insurance programs sold 2.2 million policies, covering over 300 million acres with a total liability of $136.6 billion. Farmers received $8.6 billion in subsidy discounts.
In the report, Belasco referenced a study that found the largest 10% of farms received over 60% of all subsidy benefits. Subsidy caps for the largest farms could help redistribute those benefits.
“Implementing caps to crop insurance subsidy benefits has been proposed as a way to limit excessively large payments being made to the largest farms, while still preserving some assurances to small and medium sized farm operations,” the report said.
The analysis looked at five scenarios of subsidy caps that could be implemented under the new farm bill. It evaluated each scenario based on the percentage of farms affected and the total cost savings.
The strictest cap analyzed was the complete elimination of insurance subsidies for any farm with an adjusted gross income over $250,000. This scenario would save $20.2 billion and impact 10.66% of all farms. The other scenarios would also reduce the amount of subsidy payments and their concentration on larger farms, but to a lesser extent.
“Such savings in federal expenditures could be reallocated to other higher priority programs (agricultural research, conservation, beginning farmer and rancher programs, etc.), reduce tax burdens on taxpayers, or reduce the federal budget deficit,” Belasco said in the report.
But both the Montana Farm Bureau Federation and Montana Farmers Union said that capping crop insurance subsidies wasn’t a good solution.
Nicole Rolf, senior director of government affairs for the MFBF, said protecting risk management tools was actually a big priority for MFBF in the next farm bill.
“Crop insurance is the best risk management tool we have,” Rolf said.
Rolf said crop insurance is extremely important to farm bureau members, and they don’t want to see any money diverted from it. According to Rolf, the majority of farm bill funding doesn’t even go to farmers and ranchers, but instead the Nutrition title that funds programs like SNAP and WIC.
“When we start negotiating the farm bill, I hope people see the value in keeping farmers in financially stable situations, so they can continue to produce safe and abundant food for our country and the rest of the world,” Rolf said.
Rolf added that making sure farms and ranches have a safety net is also important for global food security.
Matt Rains, chief of staff for the Montana Farmers Union, said that while farm bill programs do need more money, he doesn’t think diverting it from crop insurance is the solution.
“Farmers and ranchers are not making massive profits,” Rains said. “Whatever income they have goes right back into their operation … We need to expand the safety net for Montana producers.”
Belasco said few Montana producers are big enough, size and revenue-wise, to have their subsidies capped under the scenarios he analyzed in the report. The biggest impacts would fall on large corn and soybean farms in the Midwest.
But Montana could be indirectly impacted by the money subsidy caps would free to go to other programs, like conservation efforts. The MFU and MFBF both said funding for conservation programs was a priority for them in the next farm bill.
Two main groups support the subsidy caps, Belasco said — environmental groups who want funding for conservation programs, and anti-tax groups that want to reduce government waste.
Subsidy caps have been proposed in the last few farm bills. In 2018, the bill had a subsidy cap provision that was pulled out at the last minute, according to Belasco.
“It just hasn’t yet been able to cross the finish line,” Belasco said.
Even if the caps did pass, the government would have to carefully write the legal language to close loopholes big farms could use to get around the caps.
Farms can avoid subsidy caps through creating “paper farms” — redefining farm ownership among family members and other non-farm business partners.
“The assumption of binding caps is only as effective as the actual policy that is drafted,” the report said. “Legal maneuvers to avoid these caps would drastically limit the impact of such a policy.”
