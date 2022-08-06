Post Agronomy farm field day
Buy Now

Fields of wheat varieties cover Montana State University’s Post Agronomy Farm during the College of Agriculture’s field day on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

As the time to renew the farm bill draws closer, agriculture groups across Montana and the country are debating their priorities.

The farm bill, renewed every five years, is the federal government’s main package of legislation for agriculture and food policy. Created as part of the New Deal in 1933, it provides funding for key programs like food stamps and crop insurance.

Congress will renew the farm bill in 2023, and as new priorities crop up, so do questions of how to pay for them.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks can be reached at 406-582-2651 or at ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.