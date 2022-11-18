Anheuser-Busch, the world’s largest beer company, announced Monday it would donate $43,200 to Montana State University to promote sustainable barley research.
The donation follows previous gifts from the company, which gave the university $50,000 in 2020 and $100,000 in 2019.
MSU will use the money to continue barley research at its Western Triangle Agricultural Research Center, a 75-acre experimental farm near Conrad.
The research involves using precision agriculture technology to analyze crop and soil health, said Justin Vetch, an assistant professor of agronomy who is leading the project.
The donation will help fund a hyperspectral imaging camera, which can help farmers determine which areas of a field need more or less inputs like fertilizer or pesticide. That will allow farmers to allocate resources more efficiently, save money, and be sustainable, Vetch said.
“With support from the Anheuser-Busch Foundation, we are able to answer more challenging questions,” Vetch said. “Our partnership will help us continue to find ways to sustainably improve yields for our state’s barley growers and make a positive impact throughout the greater region.”
Hyperspectral imaging is an upcoming technology in agriculture, but Vetch hopes it will become commercially available to Montana farmers down the line.
The technology can sense drought, stress and pH tolerance in a plant while it’s growing — providing key information on how well different barley varieties fare in the state.
This year, Montana planted 1.09 million acres of barley – the highest of any U.S. state, and roughly 36% of the country’s planted barley, according to USDA data.
The long-term success of farms in Montana is vital to Anheuser-Busch’s ability to brew beers with high-quality ingredients, the company said in a release.
“Through the donations to Montana, the Anheuser-Busch Foundation can partner with farmers to further the development of sustainable solutions that will support the continuous improvement, profitability and environmental health of the agriculture industry within and outside of the state,” Anheuser-Busch said in an emailed statement to the Chronicle.
The donation is part of Anheuser-Busch’s 2025 sustainability goals, which pledge the company’s commitment to testing, developing, and sharing the use of sustainable farming best practices.
Part of that commitment involves funding land grant university research on model farms. North Dakota State University and the University of Arkansas also received similar donations from the brewer.
“The work being done at these research universities is critical as the industry collectively looks for ways to advance sustainability while improving yields and farm profitability,” said John Rogers, a sustainability officer at Anheuser-Busch.
“As part of our commitment to the local growers that are core to our success, it’s important for us to be a part of the efforts that move the industry forward,” Rogers said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.