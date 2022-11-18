Let the news come to you

Anheuser-Busch, the world’s largest beer company, announced Monday it would donate $43,200 to Montana State University to promote sustainable barley research.

The donation follows previous gifts from the company, which gave the university $50,000 in 2020 and $100,000 in 2019.

MSU will use the money to continue barley research at its Western Triangle Agricultural Research Center, a 75-acre experimental farm near Conrad.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

