Andrew Bauer, who runs Hazel’s Honey in Livingston, got into beekeeping by accident.
His neighbor’s son set up a few hives for a 4-H project, but lost interest once the project ended. The colony was offered to Bauer, who agreed to take it, even though back then he didn’t know much about beekeeping.
Everything looked alright until winter, when Bauer noticed his honey bees dying off by the masses. He accidentally killed every bee he had that first winter, Bauer said.
It was only later when he realized what went wrong. He failed to treat his bees for varroa mites, a pest that carries deadly diseases and is one of the biggest threats to the beekeeping industry worldwide.
Bauer also moved his hive boxes a couple feet away from their original location, which can kill forager bees — unable to find the new hive, they just fly to where it was before and die.
Seven years later, Bauer stewards 50 hives and runs Hazel’s Honey to sell his honey products, bees, and queens to customers across Montana.
“I learned through a lot of mistakes,” Bauer said.
Bauer’s failure that first winter is not uncommon among new beekeepers in Montana. As the number of wanna-bee beekeepers continues to climb — especially since the pandemic — seasoned keepers like Bauer stress the importance of “doing your homework” before starting.
Bauer learned mainly through the extensive three-year University of Montana master beekeeping course, and now he aims to share his knowledge with the wealth of new people interested in hobby beekeeping.
Over the past five years, while the number of commercial beekeepers has remained constant, the number of non-commercial beekeepers in the state has more than quadrupled, going from 95 in 2017 to 453 in 2021.
The sharpest increase in that time range was from 2019 to 2020, where there were 271 non-commercial beekeepers in 2019 before COVID and 414 in 2020 after the pandemic started.
The data comes from the Montana Department of Agriculture, compiled by the state entomologist Alyssa Piccolomini. The non-commercial category includes hobbyist and landowner beekeepers. The difference just means landowners own the land of their apiaries while some hobbyists do not, Piccolomini said.
“In general, I think more people are interested in beekeeping,” Piccolomini said. “We’ve really seen a boom in the hobbyist industry.”
Steve Thorson, owner of Montana Honey Bee Company, has been beekeeping for 14 years. Eight years ago, Thorson started teaching classes for prospective beekeepers through the Montana Honey Bee Company.
One reason Thorson started teaching beekeeping classes is because he noticed several repeat customers buying bees — which can cost around $200 — from him year after year. These customers had their bees die every winter, and instead of learning how to prevent that, they would just replace them.
It can cost around $800 for the initial investment in bees and necessary equipment; it’s not a cheap hobby, Thorson said.
Thorson teaches 10 to 12 classes a year to get people ready for the beekeeping season, which starts here in April and May.
The classes are six hours long and “cover everything a person needs to know to get started keeping,” Thorson said. He goes over the anatomy of bees and hives, what practices work best for southwest Montana, and different diseases that affect bees and their treatments.
Since he started the classes, Thorson estimates he’s taught nearly 1,300 people.
Stephen Schultz of Bozeman is in his first season beekeeping. He took Thorson’s beekeeping class earlier this year before he got started.
Still, Schultz said he’s made a handful of mistakes getting started. When trying to make more room in a hive, he moved a brood box with bee larvae to his other hive. But when the larvae hatched they were attacked and killed by the other bees, because they came from a different queen.
Schultz also said he didn’t feed the bees enough sugar water in spring, which probably stunted their growth.
“Bees teach you a lot,” Schultz said. On top of Thorson’s class, Schultz learned about beekeeping through reading books, online research, and joining beekeeping support groups on Facebook.
Some people new to beekeeping will think it’s easy and that anyone can do it — they’ll only get a little information on how to beekeep before they start, Thorson said.
“They find out quickly that it’s not that easy,” Thorson said. “You can’t just throw bees in a box and get honey at the end. There’s work involved.”
Thorson, who grew up raising cows, pigs, and chickens on his family ranch, said that out of all the animals he’s worked with, bees are the most difficult.
About three years ago, Thorson also started the Southwest Montana Beekeeping club, along with another beekeeper Scott Hall.
Thorson and Hall administer the Southwest Montana Beekeeping Forum Facebook page, which has almost 700 members and provides an online space where people can post questions and photos and receive timely answers from other beekeepers.
The club also holds a meeting the second Tuesday of every month at Venture Church from 6 to 8 p.m.
Anywhere from 30 to 60 people attend the monthly meetings, Thorson said.
When they started the club, only about 10% of hobbyists had bees survive the winter. Now, that number is about 70%, according to Thorson.
The reason for that change is because hobbyists learned to treat their bees for varroa mites before winter.
“Just because you don’t see mites doesn’t mean they aren’t there,” Hall said. Left untreated, varroa mites kill entire colonies over the winter, forcing keepers to replace their bees.
“It’s easy and cheap to treat, but some people just don’t want to do it,” Thorson said. Treatment options range from organic to chemical and can come in the form of vaporizers or liquid.
Hall himself has eight hives outside of Bozeman and has been beekeeping since the 1980s.
A common mistake Hall sees beginners make is accidentally smashing their queen or losing her during hive inspections if she falls to the ground. Even just finding the queen can be a challenge for new beekeepers, Hall said.
It’s also important to make sure bees have enough room, and preemptively split hives, to prevent swarming, which is when bees leave a hive in search of more space.
Beekeepers also need to leave enough honey in the hives over winter. Each hive needs about 120 pounds in honey stores for bees to survive the winter, Hall said.
Hall advised beginners to find a mentor and group of beekeepers for support. He learned to beekeep before the days of the internet, and had to teach himself by reading books. A reason he helped start the beekeeping club and Facebook page is so people have those extra resources to learn.
“Beekeeping seems overwhelming and complicated at first. But once you start reading and learning how to do it, it makes a lot more sense,” Hall said.
Kelli Merkel is another new beekeeper this season based in Three Forks. Merkel, who said she likes to master new hobbies, learned from beekeeping books, Zoom classes, and the Facebook group for southwest Montana beekeepers.
Merkel bought her husband a hive set-up and bees for Christmas, but she ended up being more interested in it than he was.
“His Christmas present became my obsession,” Merkel said.
Merkel had one hive on July 22, but planned to split it into two and get a new queen in the next few days.
Merkel said she loves to constantly challenge herself to learn new things, and beekeeping was just one item on the agenda.
“If you only do what you can, you’ll never be more than you are,” Merkel said.
People get into beekeeping for a variety of reasons — like unfettered access to fresh honey — but novice and expert beekeepers alike said there’s just something about the practice that is calming and peaceful.
Bauer said it’s “almost therapeutic” to simply sit and watch the bees.
“You can spend hours and hours with them and not realize it,” Bauer said. “I think that’s why so many people were drawn to beekeeping during COVID.”
To Schultz, watching the bees is “mesmerizing” and he “just gets lost in it.”
Beekeeping can also serve as an outlet for veterans and people with PTSD.
Chuck Lewis, a marine corps veteran who lives in Ronan, started the group Plan Bee to teach beekeeping to wounded and disabled veterans.
Lewis, who has kept bees for 16 years now, started the program in 2013. Ten veterans can sign up for the yearly program that runs February through around September.
The course comes at no cost to the veterans. Lewis pays for the program by auctioning off a firearm he buys. He uses the profits from the auction to buy 10 books, beehive kits, and bee colonies for the veterans and rent out a space to hold monthly lectures.
During the course, veterans will learn to assemble a hive, insert the bees, conduct inspections, and harvest honey and beeswax. Once they successfully complete the course, they can take their hives home to keep.
In 2012, a Marine Corps veteran Lewis knew died by suicide. That was a wake up call for him, he said.
Lewis hopes that beekeeping provides therapy for the veterans. Pulling frames out of the hive and watching bees work on honeycomb is “very therapeutic and relaxing,” Lewis said. Some veterans will take videos of the bees working and watch them back in slow motion.
“It’s just something about the motion,” Lewis said. The whole point is to take your mind off whatever you’re thinking about. Focusing on the bees can be hypnotic and can distract from unwanted thoughts of combat, Lewis said.
“If it saved one life, it made a difference,” Lewis said.
Lewis sees his beekeeping course as a community service project to support veterans.
“If they need help, it’s just another outlet for them,” Lewis said.
