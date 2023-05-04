Winter in southwest Montana saw above-average snowfall this year, leaving mountain ranges with ample snowpack and farmers and ranchers behind on their spring fieldwork.
Many farmers and ranchers in the Gallatin Valley are nearly a month behind planting crops, fertilizing and repairing equipment, because of wet conditions and snow covering fields.
That means harvest will fall later this year, making crops even more dependent on weather conditions this summer. A renewed drought or early winter could hurt crops before they reach full maturity.
But for people in agriculture, every year is different and dealing with that uncertainty is part of the job. This winter was more severe than many ranchers had seen in years.
Across the state, planting rates are lagging behind what they were last year. According to USDA data, as of April 30, farmers had planted 14% of Montana barley, compared to 41% the same day last year. Spring wheat was 12% planted, compared to 29% last year.
Sherwin Leep and his family, who farm parcels on Gooch Hill and near Four Corners, have started to plant already, but they’re about a month behind compared to last year.
Right now they’re planting spring wheat, and will soon move onto malting barley, Leep said. He would have liked to start planting in mid-April, but weather conditions didn’t allow for that.
Farmers are putting in long days right now, trying to seed, fertilize, and fix fences all at once, Leep said.
His family was also one of several impacted by the Highline Canal flooding in April. It breached in five places and needs some $100,000 in repairs, he said. But repair work hasn’t gained steam yet, because everyone is so busy with planting and spring fieldwork.
“It just adds a little bit of pressure and anxiety to the spring because everybody is trying to do everything all at once,” Leep said.
Chuck Kohlbeck, who raises cattle and grows hay near Gallatin Gateway, said it was just this week that conditions were dry enough to start farming.
Normally the ranch would have a lot more done by now, Kohlbeck said. There are a lot of springtime projects, like fixing fence for cattle pastures, cleaning corrals of debris, and getting irrigation pipes up and running.
“But when there’s two, three feet of snow on the field, you can’t do any of that,” Kohlbeck said.
Now, it’s all hands on deck. Everyone picked a different project and is running with it, Kohlbeck said. On Tuesday, he was harrowing fields to ready them for seeding hay, which he hopes to start next week.
It’s important to get crops in the ground as quickly as possible, the rancher said. That’s because if the summer turns dry, crops that were planted late won’t have matured enough to produce anything.
On the flip side, an abrupt start to winter could also cut harvest season short. That’s similar to what happened this year, when winter dragged on for months, making calving season difficult and forcing ranchers to feed more hay because of the cold temperatures.
“It just kind of woke us back up to do things that we haven’t done for a long time. Feeding extra, bedding extra, things like that.” Kohlbeck said.
Based on conditions, the ranch would be feeding hay until June 1, Kohlbeck said. At $200 a ton, doing that for three weeks longer than anticipated is a huge cost.
Still, they’re grateful for the moisture, especially after such heavy drought years back to back, Kohlbeck said.
Susan Duncan, who ranches near Belgrade and helps run the Association of Gallatin Agricultural Irrigators, said while this winter was great for improving drought conditions, it left the risk for flooding elevated this spring.
Duncan’s ranch has spent the past week playing catch up with the fieldwork they couldn’t do all April. Ditch maintenance is particularly important this year, as snow melting starts to show how much debris is in county waterways, Duncan said.
It’s important for irrigators to start clearing ditches and creeks of silt and branches as the snowpack starts to melt more. People should determine the spots on their property most likely to flood and make a plan, and also burn grass and debris from ditches if needed, Duncan said.
Even for ranches that don’t irrigate or plant annual crops, there’s still plenty of work to do this spring. Kevin Halverson, a regenerative rancher near Big Timber, is about to start his calving season.
It was a difficult winter for Halverson — his cattle couldn’t graze year round like he wanted them too.
Regenerative ranching relies on rotating cattle through small parcels year round, so that pastures aren’t overgrazed and there’s time for plant life to rebound. Halverson’s ranch doesn’t grow and cut hay, and instead puts cattle and sheep on native, perennial range.
That means Halverson can typically avoid soaring hay costs — except in years like this one, where winter storms left too much snow on pastures for cattle to graze.
Cows can typically graze in up to a foot of snow, especially when it’s fluffy, Halverson said. But this year, storms followed by high temperatures created crusty ice and slush that limited grazing.
Halverson fed cattle cut hay, which he bought from his neighbor, for some three weeks over the winter. He spent more than he planned to on feed.
But now, Halverson doesn’t have to worry about spring planting since his animals graze on native range. He’s optimistic for a good year: the landscape is green and small streams that haven’t run for years are now filled with water.
“Things look real good starting out this year,” Halverson said. “We have green grass, running water, and healthy livestock.”
