The USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service is conducting a Census of Agriculture and wheat and barley varieties survey in Montana this year, as part of its efforts to quantify just how much agriculture has changed over time.
The Census of Agriculture happens every five years and collects expansive data on the state of farms, ranches, crops, and animals across the county. The annual wheat and barley varieties survey is a collaborative project between Montana State University and the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee.
USDA NASS is collecting responses from wheat and barley producers by phone, and will begin compiling the information this month.
Jason Laird, spokesperson for the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee, said the data from that survey goes to MSU researchers in charge of breeding high quality crops that grow well in Montana’s arid environment.
The information helps researchers in the MSU Department of Plant Sciences understand what is most important about wheat and barley crops to producers in the field.
The survey gives farmers an index of 10 different crop traits, which producers are asked to rank on a scale from one to 10 from most to least important. For example, crop traits include drought tolerance or resistance to sawfly. Then, MSU researchers can take the priorities of growers into consideration as they breed wheat and barley varieties for future generations.
The data that goes to researchers essentially “gives a snapshot of what growers want,” Laird said, which they can factor into the development of new crop breeds.
Last year, the Montana Wheat Varieties report found that for spring and winter wheat, the most important traits for producers were yield, protein, and sawfly resistance. For durum wheat, it was yield, protein, and standability, or the strength of a wheat’s stem.
The 2021 Montana Barley Varieties report recorded yield, protein, and malt quality as the three most important traits for barley producers.
The survey also gathers information from producers about what kind of crops they plant, crop class and variety, acreage planted and the estimated profitability of the crop.
It can also give farmers a better idea of who else is dealing with similar problems across the state. If a farmer is dealing with a pest, the data can show them what percentage of other farms are dealing with the same problem and where they are in Montana.
Overall, the data presents a snapshot of the state of agriculture after environmental variables like drought and flooding, Laird said. It provides information about the crop priorities of producers which researchers can then use in their lab work.
The Montana Wheat and Barley committee pays for USDA NASS to conduct this survey, something they have been funding since the early 2000s, Laird said.
The Census of Agriculture will use 2022 as the year for collecting data, although the data gathered won’t be publicly available until 2024. USDA NASS will mail the census to producers late November or early December 2022, and ask for them to be returned by Feb. 1, 2023. Though the deadline to sign up was June 30, Eric Sommer, Montana’s state statistician, said farms can still ask to be counted.
The data gathered is detailed, looking at “everything we don’t normally get to ask” in a non-census year, Sommer said.
It asks producers about a wide array of topics, including what they grow and how much, market values of crops and animals, the amount and kind of pesticide and fertilizer applied, and demographic traits of the producers themselves.
Sommer said the agriculture census constitutes the baseline data used by many government programs. It helps the government allocate money for infrastructure like cell phone towers, high speed internet, and water treatment plants.
The Farm Service Agency, agricultural lenders, and Congress all use the data, too, Sommer said. When the Farm Bill is up for reauthorization in 2023, the data will be pivotal in helping Congress make decisions.
In general, Sommer said he’s excited for the census to show just how much agriculture has changed in Montana over the past five years. It will be interesting to see how both severe drought and flooding have made their mark on crop yield and even what crops producers choose to grow, Sommer said.
Farmers or ranchers who do not already receive USDA NASS censuses and surveys can make sure they’re counted by visiting www.agcounts.usda.gov/static/get-counted.html.