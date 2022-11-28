Let the news come to you

Government payments incentivizing agricultural conservation practices jumped this year in Montana and across the country, with more farmers and ranchers saying the practices save time, money and effort and have benefits that outweigh the costs.

Montana saw a 13% increase in U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) program spending this year, from $61.9 million in 2021 to $70.2 million in 2022.

Nationally, conservation payments from NRCS and the Farm Service Agency will total $4.2 billion in 2022, an 18% increase from 2021, according to a USDA economic analysis.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

