Government payments incentivizing agricultural conservation practices jumped this year in Montana and across the country, with more farmers and ranchers saying the practices save time, money and effort and have benefits that outweigh the costs.
Montana saw a 13% increase in U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) program spending this year, from $61.9 million in 2021 to $70.2 million in 2022.
Nationally, conservation payments from NRCS and the Farm Service Agency will total $4.2 billion in 2022, an 18% increase from 2021, according to a USDA economic analysis.
“The need this year is high,” said Tom Watson, state conservationist for Montana NRCS. “I don’t think there’s probably ever been a point in my career or lifetime when the challenges have been so great.”
Most NRCS program funds go to the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program, and the Conservation Stewardship Program, which all provide financial and technical assistance to private landowners for conservation and environmental improvements, like managing invasive weeds or increasing pollinator habitat.
Watson said there are all sorts of reasons why someone reaches out to NRCS. Sometimes they can’t afford a project without financial assistance. Other times, they’re searching for technical help and advice.
But the common thread is a producer’s belief the up-front investment in conservation will save them money long term.
“Economics absolutely plays a big part of it, and I would say that conservation is truly an investment in the rural economy and all of Montana,” Watson said.
For example, many farmers this year used NRCS money to purchase a stripper header to harvest grain, rather than a traditional combine.
The stripper header cuts grain at the base, leaving roots in the soil intact. That helps prevent erosion and boost overall soil health — but it also harvests faster than a combine, improving farm efficiency and saving on fuel costs.
Another popular practice is water development for livestock. If a rancher’s cows aren’t getting enough fresh, clean water, that has a negative impact on their health and weight. Water development can also help producers transition to regenerative ranching, which uses small, subdivided pastures that each need their own water source — often resulting in a more expensive product.
“There are some practices that translate into more beef on the hoof or a higher price at the sale barn,” Watson said.
In October, the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service released results from a national survey that asked 34,000 farmers and ranchers about their motivations for investing in conservation work.
Of survey respondents, 81% said they were motivated by anticipating benefits greater than cost, while 73% were motivated by anticipating saving time or effort.
Among farmers, the two most used conservation practices were tillage practices (87%) and irrigation management and system improvements (86%). Changing practices to till less helps improve soil health and sequester carbon.
Despite the clear demand, there is always far more need than there are NRCS resources, Watson said.
Not every person who applies to a program can get funding. Montana was able to fund only 30% of its applications for the Conservation Stewardship Program this year, and just over half of applications for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program.
States are still waiting for their allocated money — Montana will hear how much it will get sometime after Christmas. But whatever the amount, it will increase the state’s conservation budget for next year, Watson said.
