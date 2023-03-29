For the past 40 years, rancher Sam Nelson and his family have used land they own near Rocky Creek for everything from hunting, running cattle, and floating the creek.
Nelson’s 5 1/2 acre property lies just past Interstate 90’s Bear Canyon exit near Bozeman. Sandwiched between the highway and the railroad tracks, the land that’s bisected by Rocky Creek has been used for decades as horse and cattle pasture and a refuge for wildlife.
Nelson has spent thousands improving the land — managing weeds, putting out fires and building a road for easy travel. He and his daughters even built their houses on the other side of the railroad tracks to be close to the property.
But despite the land’s significance, Nelson has a big problem. The only way to access the property is by crossing the tracks owned by Montana Rail Link — and after decades of historical use, the rail company blocked the crossing.
Five years ago, the railroad barricaded the historical cross point and put up no trespassing signs — effectively blocking the Nelsons’ access to their own land.
Since then, the family has been fighting for a defined prescriptive easement, which would guarantee their right to use the crossing they’ve been using since 1982.
“If I can’t get to my land, it’s worthless,” Nelson said in an interview. “It’s more than worthless — it’s now a negative because I pay taxes on it.”
In November 2021, Nelson sued Montana Rail Link and Burlington Northern over the access issue. Nelson is seeking a summary judgment in the case, and a hearing is scheduled for Friday in Gallatin County District Court before Judge Rienne McElyea.
Nelson hasn’t been to his land since 2021, when he was arrested on criminal trespassing charges for using the crossing.
Nelson wants the court to recognize the crossing as a prescriptive easement, which can be granted for people who have historically and continuously used land or an access route they don’t technically own.
For example, if children have walked a private road as a shortcut to school for decades — and the shortcut was well-used and well-known — they could claim that route was a prescriptive easement if it was ever threatened.
In response to the lawsuit, the rail company argued a prescriptive easement couldn’t be obtained over a federally granted right-of-way because it would interfere with railroad operations.
It’s unclear why the railroad is blocking off access now, after decades of allowing it. Michelle Friend, the attorney litigating the case for Montana Rail Link, did not respond to multiple requests for comment before deadline.
Alanah Griffith, Nelson’s attorney, said in an interview she doubted the railroad’s legal argument would hold water.
There have been several cases where people won prescriptive easements over railroad land in Montana, Griffith said.
But in this instance, the railroad is trying to claim they have the same exemptions to prescriptive easements as the government does.
“The railroad is saying because we are integral to the United States, they granted us all this land and we are perceived as this nationally needed byway — we step into the government’s shoes and no one can get an easement across us,” Griffith said.
If the railroad wins, they could use that decision to persuade other courts they have the right to deny any prescriptive easement over their property, she said.
The battle for Nelson’s land started gaining steam in 2015, when he proposed building a new road through his property that would cut across railroad-owned land.
Railroad employees came to the site and documented approval for the new road, Nelson said. But later, when he asked for a lease agreement for using the railroad land, Montana Rail Link gave him a contract — with the stipulation they could remove the road and access point anytime with just 30 days notice.
Because of that stipulation, Nelson refused to sign the contract. He would have never put years of time, money and effort into the road had he known the railroad could block access whenever they wanted, he said.
After his refusal, the rail company installed a fence along the northern boundary of their land, effectively cutting off Nelson’s access to his own parcel.
Nelson, who has continually removed fences, signs and barricades since 2017, and said that he has to do so because prescriptive easements can only be granted in Montana if the land is in uninterrupted use for five or more years.
If he didn’t fight to continue using the land, Nelson would lose access to the prescriptive easement he believes he has, he said.
But in 2021, Nelson was arrested for going to his own land. He was charged with criminal trespassing, but the charges were ultimately dropped because of his pending civil case.
Still, the sheriff warned him to not go back to the land after the arrest. Now, Nelson hasn’t been there in two years, and the property has overgrown with weeds.
Nelson said the first thing he’d do if he won his case was go into the land, fix the road and clear the overgrown brush.
As part of the lawsuit, Nelson’s neighbors and family members wrote letters chronicling the historic use and care for the land to prove grounds for a prescriptive easement.
One letter from the Burkhart family — which owned the property before Nelson — describes how for decades their family used the same access point.
They added praise for Nelson’s care for the railroad-adjacent land that otherwise would have gone unkempt.
“Over the years, Sam kept the weeds under control as well as quickly observing and putting out multiple fires that started from train sparks which could have gone unnoticed and spread quickly,” Bob and Gloria Burkhart wrote in their letter. Bob Burkhart is the son of the previous owner.
Other letters from Nelson’s daughters and granddaughters highlight the memories they have from horseback riding, fishing, and enjoying camp fires on the land growing up.
For Nelson, fighting the railroad may sound impossible, but the land is so important to his family that he needed to try.
“I don’t really have the money to be fighting this case,” Nelson said. “But on principle alone — people have to stand up to wrong things.”
