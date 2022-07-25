Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Outside the American Indian Hall at Montana State University is a new garden filled with native plants. The “four sisters” of corn, beans, squash and sunflowers are planted in a spiral pattern and interspersed with milkweed. Other rows in the garden brim with husk cherries from tomatillo plants, bordered by leafy greens. Native sage, gooseberries, sweetgrass, and yarrow dot the nearby landscaping.

The garden is one of five indigenous-managed plots that belong to the Buffalo Nations Food System Initiative at MSU. The initiative is in just its second year, and has four summer fellows and a coordinator along with the program director, Jill Falcon Ramaker. Fellows work from mid-May through September.

The program also partners with the nonprofit Montana Indigenous Food Sovereignty Initiative to work towards their shared goal of rebuilding food sovereignty for native people.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks can be reached at 406-582-2651 or at ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.