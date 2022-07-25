Cora Phoenix Price holds a handful of Cherokee Longear Popcorn seeds that her grandfather, George Price, donated to the Montana Indigenous Food Sovereignty Initiative seed bank. She is pictured on Monday, July 25, 2022, in the American Indian Hall.
Sophia Morneno, from the Crow, Laguna Pueblo and Chippewa Cree Tribes, holds dried sunflower heads full of seeds on Monday, July 25, 2022, in the American Indian Hall. The sunflowers are part of the Montana Indigenous Food Sovereignty Initiative seed bank.
Jacob Zimmerer plants Black Seeded Simpson Lettuce in one of the Montana Indigenous Food Sovereignty Initiative gardens on Monday, July 25, 2022, outside the American Indian Hall on Montana State University campus.
From left, Cora Phoenix Price, Sophia Morneno, Tanner Barney and Jacob Zimmerer hang out in one of the five Montana Indigenous Food Sovereignty Initiative gardens on Monday, July 25, 2022, outside the American Indian Hall.
Outside the American Indian Hall at Montana State University is a new garden filled with native plants. The “four sisters” of corn, beans, squash and sunflowers are planted in a spiral pattern and interspersed with milkweed. Other rows in the garden brim with husk cherries from tomatillo plants, bordered by leafy greens. Native sage, gooseberries, sweetgrass, and yarrow dot the nearby landscaping.
The garden is one of five indigenous-managed plots that belong to the Buffalo Nations Food System Initiative at MSU. The initiative is in just its second year, and has four summer fellows and a coordinator along with the program director, Jill Falcon Ramaker. Fellows work from mid-May through September.
The program also partners with the nonprofit Montana Indigenous Food Sovereignty Initiative to work towards their shared goal of rebuilding food sovereignty for native people.
Colonization and the industrialized food chain destroyed indigenous food systems, Falcon Ramaker said. The efforts of these initiatives in Montana are part of a larger struggle to rebuild indigenous food sovereignty everywhere.
The buffalo made up the continent’s oldest food system that dominated the landscape for over 13,000 years, Falcon Ramaker said. But just 50 years of colonization was all it took to wipe out buffalo populations, and remove a significant cultural and natural resource from native people.
Today, food insecurity and food deserts can be huge problems on reservations. Some indigenous people are working to rebuild their nation’s ability to produce their own food, like the Buffalo Nations fellows.
“This program is a stepping stone for me to get closer to my own cultural knowledge of growing food, while also getting to learn in an academic setting,” said fellow Sophia Morneno, who is Crow, Laguna Pueblo, and Chippewa Cree.
The work of rebuilding indigenous food sovereignty involves many different facets. At MSU, the initiative has started a seed bank to redistribute ancestral seed, planted indigenous gardens, and educated indigenous fellows who can take their knowledge back home to reservations to share with members of their nation.
The initiative is indigenous-led and significantly connected to the priorities of tribes, Falcon Ramaker said. It provides fellows an opportunity for education and to do cultural identity work as they come home to their ancestral knowledge and ways of knowing that are more reciprocal with the land than Western knowledge.
One part of the program, the seed bank — started this spring — is in the basement of the American Indian Hall, and consists of several shelves of envelopes filled with different seeds. It took three days to organize everything, said Jacob Zimmerer, a Ph.D student in the Native American studies program. The goal is to build it up so that it can continuously supply seed each year.
A non-native man who collected ancestral seeds as a hobby donated his collection to the seed bank, allowing the Buffalo Nations initiative to access and plant old seeds that had been lost for years. They held a ceremony to spiritually transfer the stewardship of the seeds to them directly.
The initiative also got CARES Act money to help establish the seed bank and send out seed bundles. This year, they sent out around 200 seed bundles to indigenous-managed gardens and reservations, in an effort to help re-establish ancestral seed across Turtle Island, or North America.
The fellows also tend to five gardens on and nearby the MSU campus. The biggest garden is the garden grown to save seed for the seed bank, which is part of the MSU horticulture farm.
There is also the Ancestral Garden, or indigenous teaching garden, at the MSU Story Mill garden. The garden grown for produce is outside the American Indian Hall, and there are two more gardens of corn they work with mainly to produce corn seed for the seed bank.
The fellows designed each garden and built them from the ground-up this summer. The garden outside the American Indian Hall is based on a permaculture design. When they started, the land was covered with non-native mustard plants and seed. The fellows dug about 6 inches down and covered soil with layers of cardboard, compost, topsoil, and mulch in order to keep the non-native mustard seed from reproducing.
In the ancestral seed garden, fellow Cora Phoenix Price said she hand-pollinates the squash flowers to make sure the plants don’t get cross-bred with another variety of squash. That’s important to prevent because they’re saving seed, Phoenix Price said.
Indigenous food systems prioritize reciprocity and giving before taking, Falcon Ramaker said. So when they planted the gardens, they placed tobacco by each seed as a gift back to the earth.
Fellows start their day by writing their observations about the garden and surrounding land, Falcon Ramaker said. This practice helps them get in tune with the changing seasons and strengthen their connection with the land.
“We are working together to recover lost knowledge,” Falcon Ramaker said. Knowledge of indigenous food systems skipped several generations because of colonization and forced assimilation in boarding schools. The initiative is just one effort to rebuild that forcefully-lost knowledge.
At the start of August, some of the fellows are going back to their reservations to talk to elders about food systems for their specific nations. Because food systems are place-based, what fellows learn in Montana will be different from the native plants and gardening methods in other areas.
A graduate certificate at MSU for indigenous food systems will also start its first year this fall, Falcon Ramaker said.
There are 11 students in the Ph.D cohort, and Falcon Ramaker will advise three of them.
“It’s an exciting abundance of people who want to study native food systems,” Falcon Ramaker said.
