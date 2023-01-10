Let the news come to you

An agreement with John Deere and one of the country’s biggest agricultural lobbying groups could provide farmers with more tools to repair their own equipment as policy to do the same sits idle in the Montana Legislature.

On Sunday, the American Farm Bureau Federation announced a memorandum of understanding with major equipment manufacturer John Deere that addresses concerns of the right to repair battle, which has raged in the U.S. for years.

But some stipulations of the agreement — like saying the Farm Bureau and its state-based chapters can’t support any right to repair legislation brought forward — have other agriculture groups concerned it will derail efforts to pass right to repair policy in many states, including Montana.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

