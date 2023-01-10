An agreement with John Deere and one of the country’s biggest agricultural lobbying groups could provide farmers with more tools to repair their own equipment as policy to do the same sits idle in the Montana Legislature.
On Sunday, the American Farm Bureau Federation announced a memorandum of understanding with major equipment manufacturer John Deere that addresses concerns of the right to repair battle, which has raged in the U.S. for years.
But some stipulations of the agreement — like saying the Farm Bureau and its state-based chapters can’t support any right to repair legislation brought forward — have other agriculture groups concerned it will derail efforts to pass right to repair policy in many states, including Montana.
Historically, agricultural producers repaired equipment themselves. But as machinery became more technical and software-driven, the ability for farmers to do their own repairs disappeared.
Farmers today have to go to certified dealerships for repairs. Only certain places can sell the parts and connect them to equipment. For example, if a farmer replaces a tractor sensor, the manufacturer has to pair it to the tractor’s software, or it won’t work.
That’s limiting for farmers and ranchers who need functioning equipment to do their jobs. Fixing a broken tractor often takes more time and money than many can afford.
The agreement signed Sunday says that Deere will ensure access “on fair and reasonable terms” to tools, software code, manuals and documentation that farmers and independent repair facilities need to make repairs.
It doesn’t mention allowing third-party sales of replacement parts, and also carves out exceptions so that people couldn’t access code that controls safety and emissions features.
The agreement is the result of years of hard work and compromise, said Scott Kulbeck, executive vice president for the Montana Farm Bureau Federation.
The Farm Bureau prioritized a private agreement over legislative or regulatory action because it was faster and more comprehensive, Kulbeck said.
“When you’re working in a relationship, and you establish a mutual agreement, you get that kind of cooperation,” Kulbeck said. “But if you’re just trying to do this through other means, you probably don’t get that same cooperation from the manufacturer.”
According to Kulbeck, some parts of the agreement may not have been included in legislation, like the ability for farmers to directly access diagnostic codes and repair manuals.
The group could have gone forward with a legislative solution — but they just wanted to solve the problem as quickly as possible for producers, Kulbeck said.
The Montana Farm Bureau would have to review individual right to repair legislation as it’s introduced before deciding whether to support or oppose it, Kulbeck said.
Responding to how the group would hold John Deere accountable to the agreement, Kulbeck said the MOU is just a jumping off point. As outlined in writing, Deere will meet with the American Farm Bureau twice a year to evaluate the progress of right to repair and issues that come up.
In Montana, right to repair legislation has largely stalled. A 2021 bill to address the issue failed to pass the Legislature. As of Wednesday, no right to repair bills for agriculture equipment had been formally introduced in the 2023 session.
Rep. Josh Kassmier, R-Fort Benton, and chair of the House Agriculture Committee, has a draft on hold for an agricultural right to repair bill.
It’s on hold because Kassmier is working on a compromise with manufacturers so their intellectual property is protected amidst changes to repair laws.
“With the right bill and the right kind of support, we could get something passed,” Kassmier said. “We’re just still working on putting the right bill together.”
Aside from Kassmier, four other Montana legislators have requested right to repair bill drafts for the 2023 session.
Since 2021, over half of U.S. states have introduced a right to repair bill. Montana’s Democratic Senator Jon Tester pushed for a federal right to repair bill in 2021, but it failed to pass committee.
“As a third-generation farmer himself, Senator Tester has always said Montanans should be able to fix their own machines,” the senator’s office said in an emailed statement Tuesday.
“He is currently reviewing the details of the agreement and will continue to hold manufacturers accountable, while listening to feedback from Montanans.”
But some right to repair supporters are concerned the document has no way to hold the manufacturer accountable.
“The fact is, this doesn’t really obligate anybody to do anything,” said Aaron Perzanowski, a law professor and author who spoke at Montana State about the right to repair in December. “There are zero consequences if John Deere doesn’t live up to this agreement.”
To other groups like the Montana Farmers Union, the agreement looks a bit too familiar.
Right to repair advocates say what manufacturers promised in that California agreement — access to manuals and diagnostic tools — never materialized. Reporters posing as consumers called dozens of manufacturers asking for those promised tools and were turned down, according to a 2021 Vice News investigation.
This year’s agreement has a key difference: it requires the Farm Bureau to not support, promote, or introduce any federal or state right to repair policy that imposes obligations beyond what the agreement outlines, and provides a pathway to end the agreement if any legislation passes.
If John Deere was sincere about giving farmers the right to repair, they wouldn’t worry about legislation to require it, said Walter Schweitzer, president of the Montana Farmers Union.
“I think they have the intention to just use this to derail any legislation,” Schweitzer said. “It worked for them in California in 2018, so I don’t blame them for trying it again. I really just blame ourselves if we believe it.”
