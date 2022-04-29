Saturday marks National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, aimed at safely discarding extra pills or expired prescriptions cluttering up the bathroom cabinets.
The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will be underway in Gallatin County with several collection sites open Saturday to safely dispose of potentially dangerous, expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs.
The Drug Enforcement Administrations’ biannual event — it happens every April and October — is aimed at reducing the rates of prescription drug abuse, accidental poisoning or drug overdoses, in the U.S.
“We are facing a drug overdose epidemic that reaches every corner of America. Prescription medications often end up in the wrong hands, fueling an epidemic that kills more Americans than car accidents,” said Stacy Zinn-Brittain, DEA Montana Resident Agent in Charge, in a press release.
During the October 2021 event, Montanans turned in 2,352 pounds of prescription drugs at 42 collection sites. Forty-one law enforcement agencies participated, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana.
In Montana, officials have been concerned with a rising number in opioid calls statewide. According to data from the Department of Public Health and Human Services, the state overaged 69 opioid overdose calls per month between January and September 2021.
That’s compared to an average of 45 calls per month in 2020 and 24 monthly calls in 2019.
Nationwide, overdose deaths have also seen an increase. From April 2020 to April 2021, drug overdoses topped 100,000 deaths.
More than 30 sheriff’s offices, police departments and federal agencies across Montana are participating in Saturday’s Take Back Day, offering collection sites for prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Those listed as participating agencies on Saturday include the Montana State University Police Department, at 1750 S. 7th Ave., and the Ennis Police Department at 328 W. Main St., in Ennis.
There are other collection sites in Gallatin County that operate permanent collection sites including the following: The Belgrade Police Department, the Law and Justice Center, the Bozeman Police Department’s downtown office, the Manhattan Police Department, the Three Forks City Hall and the Park County Sheriff’s Office.
A complete list of locations in Montana can be found online at dojmt.gov.
